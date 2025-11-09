Expand / Collapse search
White House

Trump welcomes Syrian president to Washington in high-profile visit as shutdown deal takes shape

Monday's meeting will be the third between Trump and Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa so far this year

By Amanda Macias Fox News
With a deal to end the record government shutdown taking shape, President Donald Trump is turning to foreign policy at the start of the week.

On Monday, Trump will host Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, the first official visit by a Syrian leader to Washington. Officials describe the meeting as a landmark attempt to bring Damascus back into the diplomatic fold after years on the international sidelines.

WHITE HOUSE PREPARES TO WELCOME SYRIAN PRESIDENT AL-SHARAA FOLLOWING SANCTIONS RELIEF

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during a visit to the United Nations General Assembly

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to meet with President Donald Trump on Nov. 10. (Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images)

It will be the third meeting between Trump and al-Sharaa this year, as Syria’s new leadership works to rebuild a shattered nation and restore ties with Arab states and the West following the end of Bashar al-Assad’s 14-year civil war.

In a move paving the way for the talks, Washington eased key restrictions on Syria’s leadership ahead of the meeting.

On Friday, the United States lifted sanctions on al-Sharaa, mirroring a United Nations Security Council move a day prior, ahead of his meeting with Trump. According to a notice on the U.S. Treasury Department’s website, the Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations were removed from both Sharaa and Syria’s interior minister, Anas Khattab.

SENATE DEMOCRATS, REPUBLICANS REACH DEAL TO REOPEN GOVERNMENT

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. is seen in the evening during a government shutdown.

The U.S. federal government closed on Oct. 1, 2025. (Hu Yousong/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The White House meeting also comes against the backdrop of a grinding government shutdown that has paralyzed federal agencies and left Washington mired in a political standoff over funding.

Senate Republicans and Democrats have reached a deal to end the impasse on Sunday evening, but the government won’t officially reopen until the House, which has been out of session for nearly six weeks, approves the agreement. The measure would then go to President Trump for his signature.

Senate GOP leadership press conference

Senate Republicans are hoping that a newly-unveiled package of spending bills could be the key to reopen the government. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., plans to put the bill, and Democrats' resolve, to the test.  (Pete Kiehart/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Sunday evening, Trump said a deal to end the government shutdown was within reach.

"It looks like we’re very close to the shutdown ending," he said.

The shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, has become the longest in U.S. history. It’s the 21st government shutdown since 1976 and the longest since a 34-day standoff over funding for Trump’s border wall halted operations from December 2018 to January 2019.
 

