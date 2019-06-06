Trump earns higher marks than state lawmakers among California voters, poll finds

President Trump is more popular with Californians than the state’s overwhelmingly Democratic legislature, a new poll says.

In a state that has been at the forefront of the anti-Trump movement and in which Trump was only able to garner a little over 30 percent of the vote in 2016, voters think better of the president than they do of their own legislature, according to a new poll conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California.

This is not to say that the president should be bragging about his popularity in the Golden State -- only 38 percent of Californians approve of Trump, compared with 60 percent that disapprove, the poll states. But for the state legislature, only 34 percent approve of the job they're doing in Sacramento compared with 53 percent that disapprove of it.

Democratic strategists say that a big reason for the unpopularity of the state legislature in California is that voters are seeing very little action from their elected officials amidst a worsening housing crisis and more money coming out of their wallets for things like gasoline and health care.

“It’s a reflection of voters not seeing any solutions in sight for the issues that matter most to them — like affordable housing, student debt and affordable health care,” Democratic consultant Steve Maviglio told the Los Angeles Times.

He added: “All they hear from Sacramento are proposals for more taxes and more spending for everyone except the middle class. And they rightfully wonder where the high taxes they already are paying are going.”

Voters are also angered by a slew of proposed new taxes on everything from water to car batteries, despite the state sitting on a $21 billion surplus.

The biggest loser in the poll, however, is Congress, which got a pitiful 22 percent approval and a 73 percent disapproval -- even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hails from California.