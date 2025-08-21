Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein

Trump DOJ to begin handing over Epstein files to House Oversight investigators

Committee Chair James Comer pledged to be 'transparent' once the committee received materials

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
DOJ to start sending Epstein files to House Oversight Committee Video

DOJ to start sending Epstein files to House Oversight Committee

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest development in the House's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein on 'The Will Cain Show.'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to begin turning over documents related to Jeffrey Epstein to the House Oversight Committee Friday.

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told reporters Thursday that he had no timeline for when materials would be sent over, but confirmed he still expected files Friday.

Comer suggested that documents would be made public at some point after being assessed by the committee.

"We'll work as quickly as we can…this is sensitive information," the Kentucky Republican said in response to Fox News Digital asking about a timeline for a wide release. 

"We want to make sure we don't do anything to harm or jeopardize any victims that were involved in this. But we're going to be transparent. We're doing what we said we would do. We're getting the documents. And, I believe the White House will work with us."

Jeffrey Epstein sits on purple couch (left) and AG Pam Bondi speaks from a podium (right)

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing a Friday deadline for handing over files related to Jeffrey Epstein to the House Oversight Committee. (Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis;Getty Images)

Comer was directed to subpoena the DOJ for materials related to Epstein's case via a bipartisan vote by committee members last month.

The subpoena deadline, originally set for earlier this week, was moved to Friday in an effort to accommodate the Trump administration – which Comer said was complying with his request.

"There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted," Comer said on Tuesday. "I appreciate the Trump administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter."

He told reporters Thursday that he believed there were "hundreds and hundreds of pages" of documents in existence.

"It's just a matter of getting it together and reviewing it, which I'm sure the Department of Justice is doing as we speak," Comer said.

Requested materials included all documents and communications in the DOJ's possession relating to both Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as files "further relating or referring to human trafficking, exploitation of minors, sexual abuse, or related activity," according to a subpoena viewed by Fox News Digital.

James Comer at microphones

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer is leading a probe into Jeffrey Epstein's case. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Documents relating specifically to the DOJ's prosecutions of Epstein and Maxwell, Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida, and any materials related to Epstein's death were requested.

Renewed furor over Epstein's case engulfed Capitol Hill after intra-GOP fallout over the Trump administration's handling of the matter.

The DOJ effectively declared the case closed after an "exhaustive review," revealing Epstein had no "client list," did not blackmail "prominent individuals," and confirmed he did die by suicide in a New York City jail while awaiting prosecution.

In response to the backlash by some on the right, President Donald Trump and his DOJ have sought to take steps to make more information public.

Democrats seized on the backlash with newfound calls for transparency in Epstein's case, prompting some on the right to accuse them of hypocrisy for not pushing the matter earlier.

When asked about that divide, House Oversight Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, told reporters that Epstein's case was not a priority for Democrats in the same way it was seen by the GOP.

Rep. Crockett speaks

Rep. Jasmine Crockett said Epstein's case was not something that was previously "front and center" for Democrats. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I can tell you that Democrats, when they went out there and campaigned, they campaigned on costs, whether it was housing costs, whether it was food costs or whether they were campaigning on children, being able to get the education that they deserve in this country. This wasn't a promise that we made. So this was not something that was front and center," Crockett said. 

"I don't see anything wrong with the fact that we were trying to do everything that we could to prevent our economy from being where it is right now. But ultimately, when people voted, they're telling us that they voted for this particular reason. It's important that we follow up."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ for comment but did not hear back by press time.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

