Trump DOJ to begin handing over Epstein files to House Oversight investigators

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to begin turning over documents related to Jeffrey Epstein to the House Oversight Committee Friday.

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told reporters Thursday that he had no timeline for when materials would be sent over, but confirmed he still expected files Friday.

Comer suggested that documents would be made public at some point after being assessed by the committee.

"We'll work as quickly as we can…this is sensitive information," the Kentucky Republican said in response to Fox News Digital asking about a timeline for a wide release.

"We want to make sure we don't do anything to harm or jeopardize any victims that were involved in this. But we're going to be transparent. We're doing what we said we would do. We're getting the documents. And, I believe the White House will work with us."

Comer was directed to subpoena the DOJ for materials related to Epstein's case via a bipartisan vote by committee members last month.

The subpoena deadline, originally set for earlier this week, was moved to Friday in an effort to accommodate the Trump administration – which Comer said was complying with his request.

"There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted," Comer said on Tuesday. "I appreciate the Trump administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter."

He told reporters Thursday that he believed there were "hundreds and hundreds of pages" of documents in existence.

"It's just a matter of getting it together and reviewing it, which I'm sure the Department of Justice is doing as we speak," Comer said.

Requested materials included all documents and communications in the DOJ's possession relating to both Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as files "further relating or referring to human trafficking, exploitation of minors, sexual abuse, or related activity," according to a subpoena viewed by Fox News Digital.

Documents relating specifically to the DOJ's prosecutions of Epstein and Maxwell, Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida, and any materials related to Epstein's death were requested.

Renewed furor over Epstein's case engulfed Capitol Hill after intra-GOP fallout over the Trump administration's handling of the matter.

The DOJ effectively declared the case closed after an "exhaustive review," revealing Epstein had no "client list," did not blackmail "prominent individuals," and confirmed he did die by suicide in a New York City jail while awaiting prosecution.

In response to the backlash by some on the right, President Donald Trump and his DOJ have sought to take steps to make more information public.

Democrats seized on the backlash with newfound calls for transparency in Epstein's case, prompting some on the right to accuse them of hypocrisy for not pushing the matter earlier.

When asked about that divide, House Oversight Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, told reporters that Epstein's case was not a priority for Democrats in the same way it was seen by the GOP.

"I can tell you that Democrats, when they went out there and campaigned, they campaigned on costs, whether it was housing costs, whether it was food costs or whether they were campaigning on children, being able to get the education that they deserve in this country. This wasn't a promise that we made. So this was not something that was front and center," Crockett said.

"I don't see anything wrong with the fact that we were trying to do everything that we could to prevent our economy from being where it is right now. But ultimately, when people voted, they're telling us that they voted for this particular reason. It's important that we follow up."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ for comment but did not hear back by press time.