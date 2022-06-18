Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Former President Trump delivers remarks at American Freedom Tour

Conservatives gathered for the the American Freedom Tour in Southaven, Mississippi

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Former President Trump delivers remarks at American Freedom Tour Video

Former President Trump delivers remarks at American Freedom Tour

Former President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the American Freedom Tour in Southaven, Mississippi on Saturday.

The event, held near Memphis, Tennessee, is a "celebration of faith, family, unalienable rights and God-given American freedoms," according to the group's website.

"Never before have America’s greatest conservative insiders and influencers come together for an event to unify an entire nation of silenced voices," the website adds. "In a time when so many in the media and government are tearing down America and its people, the American Freedom Tour celebrates America and what makes us great."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

