©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Trump dedicates Kennedy Center speech to Doug LaMalfa after congressman's shocking death: 'He was our friend'

LaMalfa died suddenly at age 65 on Tuesday morning

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Trump dedicates GOP speech to late Rep. Doug LaMalfa Video

Trump dedicates GOP speech to late Rep. Doug LaMalfa

President Donald Trump dedicated a speech to Republican lawmakers to Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

President Donald Trump dedicated his speech before Republican lawmakers on Tuesday to late Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., after the congressman's sudden death earlier in the day.

Trump was previously scheduled to address the House GOP members retreat at the Trump-Kennedy Center on Tuesday, but he said he nearly canceled the plans after learning of LaMalfa's death. The president praised LaMalfa for always standing by him in votes, and said it was to his credit that Trump never had to call him to rally his support.

"I spoke to Doug, but I didn't speak to him, you know? I mean, we never had a problem. I was really saddened by his passing and was thinking about not even doing the speech in his honor," Trump said. "But then I decided that I have to do it in his honor. I'll do it in his honor because he would've wanted it that way."

"He would've said, 'Do that speech! Are you kidding me? Do the speech,'" he continued. "He was a fantastic person. Man, that was a quick one. I don't know quite yet what happened, but boy is that a tough one. He was just with us. He was our friend. All of us, every one of us."

Donald Trump arrives at North Carolina rally

President Donald Trump praised LaMalfa as a "fantastic person." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LaMalfa, 65, died Tuesday morning, but the circumstances of his passing have yet to be confirmed.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., confirmed LaMalfa's death on X.

"Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children," Emmer said.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

LaMalfa was known as a champion of conservative causes as well as a kind man to both reporters and his fellow House lawmakers.

The congressman represented the 1st Congressional District in Northern California, and was chair of the Congressional Western Caucus.

Doug LaMalfa

Trump praised LaMalfa's conduct in Congress, saying he never had to call the California lawmaker to rally his support. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

His death brings House Republicans' majority down to 218–213, meaning Republicans now can lose only two votes to pass legislation along party lines.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

