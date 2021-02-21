Trump CPAC message to include 'big thank you' to supporters, Lara Trump expects

Former President Trump is scheduled to make his first public appearance since leaving office at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) next weekend, and Lara Trump shared her expectations for the message he’ll share.

"I think one of the things we’re going to hear from him is ‘thank you,’" Trump's daughter in law told "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday night.

The former Trump campaign senior adviser said the "outpouring" of support for the former president, including spontaneous parades in Florida, has been "so incredible." She explained that these supporters simply love America and want to thank "their president" Donald Trump -- so they deserve a "thanks" in return.

TRUMP TO SPEAK AT CPAC CONFERENCE IN FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE POST-WHITE HOUSE

"He'll probably have a big thank you to those folks," Lara Trump said.

Trump mentioned that the former president has been advising his followers to stay tuned and even alluded to the possibility of running for office again in 2024.

"He is the head of the Republican Party," she said. "He is really the person that everyone will continue to turn to in order to help them get across the line… This man has changed politics and he has changed our party."

CPAC, which traditionally takes place in Maryland just outside of Washington D.C., will be held this year in Orlando, Fla. Trump is expected to address the conference on Feb. 28, sources told Fox News.

Trump is also expected to address concerns with President Biden's policies and map out the future of the Republican Party.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.