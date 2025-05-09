Trump is committed to 10% baseline tariff, White House says, despite UK trade deal announcement

President Donald Trump is "determined to continue with a "10% baseline tariff" against all countries despite his announcement this week of a trade deal with the United Kingdom, the White House said Friday.

"The president is committed to the 10% baseline tariff, not just for the United Kingdom, but for his trade negotiations with all other countries as well," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"Permanently? Even after the deals are done. Like, that is going to remain?" Leavitt was asked by Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

"The president is determined to continue with that 10% baseline tariff," Leavitt responded.

TRUMP UNVEILS NEW UK TRADE DEAL, CALLS IT ‘INCREDIBLE DAY FOR AMERICA’

Trump announced a new trade deal Thursday with the U.K., calling it "an incredible day for America."

Trump told reporters at the White House that "today’s agreement with the U.K. is the first in a series of agreements on trade that my administration has been negotiating over the past four weeks."

"With this deal, the U.K. joins the United States in affirming that reciprocity and fairness is an essential and vital principle of international trade.

"They’ll also be fast-tracking American goods through their customs process so our exports go to a very, very quick form of approval," the president added, noting that "The final details are being written up in the coming weeks."

TRUMP CONFIRMS TRADE DEAL WITH UK: ‘FULL AND COMPREHENSIVE’

As of April 5, the U.S. has imposed a 10% reciprocal tariff on imports from the U.K.

The Trump administration’s 25% global tariff on cars took effect on April 3, impacting all imported vehicles, even from traditional U.S. allies, including the U.K. A 25% tariff on U.S. imports of steel, aluminum and derivative products took effect on March 12.

Prior to April 2025, most U.K. goods exported to the U.S. were subject to standard, relatively low tariffs, mostly ranging from 0 to 2.5%, with higher rates only for specific products like steel, aluminum, and some vehicles. The U.K., meanwhile, imposed tariffs on U.S. imports based on the World Trade Organization’s "Most Favored Nation" or MFN rules.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.K.’s average MFN applied tariff rate was 3.8% in 2023, according to the most recent data available. The UK has some high tariffs that affect U.S. exports, such as rates of up to 25% for some fish and seafood products, 10% for trucks, 10% for passenger vehicles, and up to 6.5% for certain mineral or chemical fertilizers.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.