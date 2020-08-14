Trump suggests Clinesmith guilty plea 'just the beginning' of Durham probe fallout

President Trump said Friday the news that former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith will plead guilty to making a false statement is "just the beginning" of the fallout from U.S. Attorney John Durham's review of the Russia investigation.

Clinesmith was referred for potential prosecution by the Justice Department's inspector general's office over an altered email about former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page claiming he was "not a source" for another government agency. Page has said he was a source for the CIA. The DOJ relied on that assertion as it submitted a third and final renewal application in 2017 to eavesdrop on Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Two sources close to the investigation told Fox News on Friday that Clinesmith will plead guilty.

"That's just the beginning, I would imagine. This... what happened should never happen again," Trump said at a White House briefing Friday afternoon. "You'll be hearing more."

He also called Clinesmith a "corrupt FBI attorney," part of former FBI Director James Comey's "very corrupt FBI."