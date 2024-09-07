Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Trump claims Israel will be 'gone' within two years if Harris is elected president: video

Trump vowed to 'prevent World War III' while speaking in Wisconsin

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Trump warns Israel is 'doomed' if Harris wins the White House Video

Trump warns Israel is 'doomed' if Harris wins the White House

Former President Trump vowed to "end chaos in the Middle East" during a rally on Saturday, warning that Israel will be "doomed" if Kamala Harris is elected president.

Former President Trump painted a gloomy picture of a potential Harris presidency during a campaign speech on Saturday, claiming that Israel would be "doomed" under Harris' watch and that the upcoming November election "may be our last."

Speaking to a crowd in Mosinee, Wisconsin, Trump promised to "prevent World War III," after speaking to the crowd about topics ranging from Social Security reform to implementing tariffs. 

"I will end the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War III," Trump said at the podium. "And I'm the only one that can do it. I will prevent World War III."

"And if I don't win this election, Israel, with comrade Kamala Harris at the helm of the United States, is doomed." he continued. "Israel is doomed."

HARRIS CAMPAIGN AGREES TO ABC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE RULES WITH SOME 'ASSURANCES': REPORT

Split image of Kamala smiling, Trump serious

Donald Trump claimed that Israel may cease to exist under a Harris presidential administration. (Associated Press)

Acknowledging that the claim was a "tough statement," the Republican nominee expanded on his argument and said that Americans "may have no country left," if Israel were to be defeated.

"Israel will be gone," Trump added. "One year, two years. Israel will no longer exist. I better win, I better win, or you're going to have problems like we've never had."

"We may have no country left. It may be our last election."

TRUMP SLAMS ABC AHEAD OF PIVOTAL NETWORK-HOSTED DEBATE: 'THEY'RE THE WORST, THEY'RE THE NASTIEST'

Trump pointing at crowd

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs a campaign event at Central Wisconsin Airport, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Mosinee, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Harris has also accused Trump of threatening democracy in the past. Last month, Harris said that Trump "wants to be an autocrat."

"I will not cozy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong-Un, who are rooting for Trump because they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favors," the Democratic nominee claimed.

"They know Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable – because he wants to be an autocrat."

Woman cheering with pro-Trump sign

Guests attend a campaign event with Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump on September 07, 2024 in Mosinee, Wisconsin.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

Andrea Margolis is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

More from Politics