Trump claims Harris runs 'a campaign of absolute hate' following backlash to Madison Square Garden rally

With one week left till Election Day, former President Donald Trump is firing back at Vice President Kamala Harris and her team for spreading "a campaign of destruction and absolute hate."

"Very simply, Kamala Harris is the worst Vice President in history...Her message to Americans is all division and hate," Trump captioned in a video on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"My message is about saving our economy, securing our border, and bringing together the greatest and broadest coalition in American history," Trump continued.

The former president addressed a room of supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday, hours before Harris was set to deliver what her campaign has described as her closing speech on the Ellipse outside the White House, where she is expected to urge the country to turn the page on Trump.

"She’s running on a campaign of demoralization, and really a campaign of destruction. But really, perhaps more than anything else, it’s a campaign of hate. A campaign of absolute hate," Trump said. "I said yesterday that she’s a vessel. She is a vessel. It’s a very big powerful party with smart people … but they’re vicious, and they’re perhaps even trying to destroy our country."

"After two assassination attempts in just over three months, her lies and her slanders are very shameful and really inexcusable," Trump described, referring to the attempts on his life.

Much of the media unloaded on former President Trump's historic Sunday night rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City, claiming it mirrored a Nazi rally at the famous venue in the 1930s despite an abundance of Jewish attendees and Israeli flags. Democrats including former President Bill Clinton have also held events at the famed arena. The NBA's New York Knicks play their home games at Madison Square Garden.

Thousands of Trump supporters packed the "World’s Most Famous Arena" to hear remarks by high-profile speakers, including an address from former first lady Melania Trump, before the former president took the stage. But instead of observing a Republican nominee drawing a massive crowd in the middle of a blue city only nine days before the election, liberal pundits followed Vice President Kamala Harris’ lead of labeling Trump a fascist and comparing him to Adolf Hitler .

MSNBC put a spotlight on the venue being where a pro-Nazi rally occurred in 1939, even though MSG has been rebuilt several times and the current addition wasn’t even completed until 1969. The network declared Trump’s event was "particularly chilling" because it was held in the same arena that once hosted supporters of "a different fascist leader, Adolf Hitler."

Then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt held an event at Madison Square Garden the year after the infamous 1939 event.

Retired NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro called it "ridiculous" to equate Trump's rally with what went on at MSG in 1939.

"Does the fact that you played the arena somehow make you Nazi adjacent? And let me tell you, for a Nazi rally there were an awful lot of Israeli flags in that building," Mauro said Monday on "America's Newsroom."

Stop Antisemitism founder and executive director Liora Rez also blasted the Hitler comparisons.

"Equating either presidential nominee—or their supporters—to the Nazi regime is a dangerous trivialization of the real horrors committed by Hitler. It dishonors the millions who were murdered and the brave who fought to end his tyranny," Rez told Fox News Digital.

Harris-Walz campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond also told "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday that "If you want to know why people call Trump Hitler, maybe you should start with JD Vance who did that."

Richmond was referring to Vance calling Trump potentially "America's Hitler" and an "idiot" prior to the 2016 election. Vance has since said he was wrong about Trump and is now on the 2024 Republican ticket.

"Fascist was an answer to a question that was asked at a town hall and it was a direct question and the vice president gave a very direct answer," Richmond added. "And it’s consistent with the people who worked around him."

Critics have heavily criticized the Harris campaign’s lack of focus and say the "joy" isn’t resonating with voters.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, whose relatives perished during the Holocaust, said Democrats making Nazi comparisons their closing argument in the election is the "dumbest" thing they could do politically.

