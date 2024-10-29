Trump's life allegedly threatened by Pennsylvania man before rally

A Pennsylvania man, 74, was taken into custody after he was allegedly overheard threatening to kill former President Trump a day before his rally at Penn State, declaring that he would "like to shoot that guy."

Paul J. Gavenonis made the alleged threats while trying to buy a parking pass at the university's office of transportation on Oct. 25, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News.

"I hate Donald Trump. I'd like to shoot that guy," he allegedly said, making a gun-racking motion with his hand.

He allegedly described climbing atop a building and said that "you can't take a gun in[to the rally] or the students will see it."

A witness at the transportation office was alarmed by his comments and that Gavenonis' parking pass would bring him close to the Bryce Jordan Center where Trump was speaking.

That witness notified Penn State Police, and officers with the agency interviewed the 74-year-old, along with members of the U.S. Secret Service.

During that conversation, Gavenonis allegedly laughed about Trump and the rally. When asked if he believed he could assassinate the former president, he allegedly said: "Probably. Yeah."

"Frankly, I hope somebody would get him," the man allegedly went on to say, before telling Secret Service agents that he had a rifle at home.

Gavenonis was charged with disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats. He is being held without bail at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Gavenonis will have a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning at the Centre County Court.