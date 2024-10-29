Expand / Collapse search
Assassinations - Murders

Trump's life allegedly threatened by Pennsylvania man before rally

Paul J. Gavenonis, 74, allegedly threatened to shoot former President Trump at Penn State

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter , Maria Paronich Fox News
Published
close
A Pennsylvania man, 74, was taken into custody after he was allegedly overheard threatening to kill former President Trump a day before his rally at Penn State, declaring that he would "like to shoot that guy."

Paul J. Gavenonis made the alleged threats while trying to buy a parking pass at the university's office of transportation on Oct. 25, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News.

"I hate Donald Trump. I'd like to shoot that guy," he allegedly said, making a gun-racking motion with his hand.

Paul J. Gavenonis, 74

Paul J. Gavenonis, 74, was charged Friday night, Oct. 25, with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. (Centre County Prison)

He allegedly described climbing atop a building and said that "you can't take a gun in[to the rally] or the students will see it."

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump waves goodbye after a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden

Former President Trump waves goodbye after a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27, 2024, in New York City. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A witness at the transportation office was alarmed by his comments and that Gavenonis' parking pass would bring him close to the Bryce Jordan Center where Trump was speaking.

That witness notified Penn State Police, and officers with the agency interviewed the 74-year-old, along with members of the U.S. Secret Service. 

Donald Trump

Former President Trump concludes a rally at Saginaw Valley State University on Oct. 3, 2024, in Saginaw, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

During that conversation, Gavenonis allegedly laughed about Trump and the rally. When asked if he believed he could assassinate the former president, he allegedly said: "Probably. Yeah."

Donald Trump and Zain Retherford

Former President Trump listens as Zain Retherford speaks at a campaign rally at the Bryce Jordan Center, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in State College, Pennsylvania.

"Frankly, I hope somebody would get him," the man allegedly went on to say, before telling Secret Service agents that he had a rifle at home.

Gavenonis was charged with disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats. He is being held without bail at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Gavenonis will have a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning at the Centre County Court.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.