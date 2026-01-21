Expand / Collapse search
White House

Trump cites Minnesota fraud cases to warn against migration from ‘failed’ societies

Multiple investigations are underway examining alleged fraud in Minnesota

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Trump slams 'failed' Somalia amid Minnesota fraud investigations Video

Trump slams 'failed' Somalia amid Minnesota fraud investigations

President Donald Trump said that the fraud investigations in Minnesota are a reminder to not "mass import" foreign cultures from failed societies.

President Donald Trump took a shot at Somalia and claimed that the investigations Minnesota faces into alleged fraud schemes is a reminder that the West cannot allow mass migration from "failed" societies. 

Minnesota has encountered heightened scrutiny in recent months as the state faces investigations into multiple alleged fraud schemes plaguing the state’s social services system. 

The majority of those charged are part of Minnesota’s Somali population, and Trump unveiled plans in November 2025 to end the temporary protected status for Somali migrants in Minnesota that offers protections against deportation.

The U.S. president speaks from a podium before an audience of global leaders.

President Donald Trump delivers a special address during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

"The situation in Minnesota reminds us that the West cannot mass import foreign cultures, which have failed to ever build a successful society of their own," Trump said Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I mean, we're taking people from Somalia, and Somalia is a failed — it's not a nation — got no government, got no police … got no nothing."

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced in December 2025 that his agency was launching an investigation evaluating whether Minnesota’s funds were potentially diverted to al-Shabab, a terrorist organization based in Somalia. 

Lawmakers also initiated probes into Minnesota's alleged "Feeding Our Future" $250 million fraud scheme that allegedly targeted a children's nutrition program the Department of Agriculture funded and that Minnesota oversaw during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 77 people have been charged in that scheme, which took advantage of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's decision to waive certain Federal Child Nutrition Program requirements.

The U.S. president steps off a helicopter onto a snowy landing area.

President Donald Trump disembarks Marine One upon arrival in Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum, Jan. 21, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Likewise, another alleged fraud scheme in the state stems from the Housing Stability Services Program, which allegedly offered Medicaid coverage for housing stabilization services in an attempt to help those with disabilities, mental illnesses and substance-use disorders receive housing.

The Justice Department so far has charged less than a dozen people for allegedly defrauding the program that runs through Minnesota’s Medicaid service, but more charges are expected.

Attendees walk through a conference venue as participants gather for an international economic summit.

Visitors attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026. (Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has claimed that he believes that reports indicating the fraud could total over $9 billion are exaggerated and "sensationalized," but he's also promised to address the issue. 

"I am accountable for this, and more importantly, I am the one that will fix it," Walz told reporters in December 2025.

