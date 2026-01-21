NATO chief praises Trump at Davos, says he forced Europe to ‘step up’ on defense

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Europe should be happy President Donald Trump was elected — despite his threats to take Greenland — because without him, it would never have stepped up for its own defense, according to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

"I'm not popular with you now because I'm defending Donald Trump, but I really believe you can be happy that he is there because he has forced us in Europe to step up, to face the consequences that we have to take care of more of our own defense," Rutte said Wednesday in remarks at Davos, Switzerland.

"No way, without Donald Trump, this would never have happened. They're all on 2% now," he went on during a panel at the World Economic Forum.

In 2014, NATO allies agreed to spend 2% of GDP on defense, but many fell short until recent years. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Trump’s threats not to defend NATO countries, most allies are meeting or exceeding the benchmark.

They’ve now agreed to spend 5% GDP on defense and national security infrastructure.

"I'm absolutely convinced without Donald Trump you would not have taken those decisions, and they are crucial, particularly for the European and the Canadian side of NATO to really grow up in the post-Cold War world."

U.S. lawmakers previously criticized Rutte for his own country’s underspending on defense. Rutte was prime minister of the Netherlands from 2010 to 2024.

Rutte argued the U.S. is still committed to Europe’s defense, and the nuclear umbrella is the ultimate defense guarantee.

"The Americans still have over 80,000 soldiers in Europe ... including in Poland and Germany, and so they are still heavily invested in European defense. And yes, they have to pivot more towards Asia. So it is only logical for them to expect us, Europe, to step up over time," he said.

He also added Greenland is not the "main issue" and Europe should not let it distract from Ukraine’s defense.

"The risk here is that we focus, of course, on Greenland, because we have to make sure that issue gets solved in an amicable way," he said. "But the main issue is not Greenland. Now, the main issue is Ukraine. I’m also a little bit worried that we might drop the ball focusing so much on these other issues."

"This focus on Ukraine should be our top priority," he said. "Ukraine has to come first because it is crucial to our European and American security."

Rutte repeatedly has praised Trump, in June calling him "daddy" of the NATO alliance.

"Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop," he said in reference to fighting between Israel and Iran.

Other European leaders have expressed more concern about Trump’s Greenland ambitions. On Wednesday Trump, for the first time, ruled out taking Greenland by force.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said a U.S. takeover of Greenland would mean the "end of NATO," the nearly 80-year-old defense alliance.

Trump spoke at the Davos, Switzerland, conference Wednesday after threatening Europe with tariffs over the Greenland dispute.

This week the president told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in a text message he "no longer thinks purely of peace" in his desire to own Greenland.

Trump wrote: "Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."

"I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States," Trump wrote. "The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland."