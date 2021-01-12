Trump, in first public appearance since Capitol riot, says ‘we want no violence’

President Trump on Tuesday, in his first public appearance since last week’s Capitol riot, said he wants "no violence."

Departing the White House, Trump stopped and made brief remarks to reporters. He also referenced the new impeachment effort against him in Congress.

"We want no violence, and on the impeachment, it is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics," Trump said, calling it "ridiculous" and saying it is "causing tremendous anger."

TRUMP ACKNOWELDGED HE BORE SOME BLAME FOR CAPITOL RIOT IN CONVERSATION WITH MCCARTHY

"I want no violence," Trump said again before boarding Marine One.

They were the president’s first comments to reporters in public since the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, which sent Congress into lockdown as lawmakers met in a joint session to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden. The riot left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

TRUMP, PENCE MEET FOR 1ST TIME SINCE CAPITOL RIOT

House Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against the president over the riots, arguing he incited "insurrection." The riot came after the president spoke at a rally last Wednesday, telling supporters that he would "never concede." Congress later returned and certified the Electoral College vote early Thursday, formally giving Biden his presidential victory.

Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu, David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Jerrold Nadler this week introduced the article of impeachment against Trump, charging the president with violating his oath of office. Democrats on Tuesday are also pushing a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has said the House would meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday to consider the article of impeachment.