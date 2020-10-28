Trump campaign website briefly defaced by hackers making outlandish claims

President Trump’s campaign website was briefly hacked Tuesday, according to reports.

Trump 2020 spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said in a statement the campaign is “working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack.”

He added, “There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.”

The hackers claimed baselessly and without evidence that they had compromised “devices” from Trump and his family that gave them “full access” to classified information that proved the administration was involved in the “origin of the coronavirus,” according to a screenshot.

The hack was first flagged by reporter Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler of The Jewish News of Northern California.

The hackers also claimed they could “discredit” the president, adding, “The world has had enough of the fake-news spread daily by president donald j trump."

The defacement lasted about half an hour and seemed to be related to cryptocurrency, according to The New York Times.

Website visitors were asked to donate Monero, a hard-to-trace cryptocurrency, after clicking either “Yes, share the data,” or “No, Do not share the data,” the newspaper reported.

In July, hackers also compromised a number of high-profile Twitter accounts, including Trump's Democratic opponent Joe Biden, in an attack related to bitcoin.

Three were arrested in that hacking, including a 17-year-old from Florida.