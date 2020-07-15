Biden's Twitter account hacked in wide-ranging 'security incident' that targeted Obama, Gates, others

Apparent con artists on Wednesday hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in a bitcoin scam that has triggered an unprecedented and ongoing site-wide shutdown.

The ruse included bogus tweets from Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Mike Bloomberg, Kanye West and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The fake tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a bitcoin address.

Publicly available bitcoin records show that the scammer account has already received hundreds of transfers totaling more than $100,000 as of 6:30 p.m. ET. The account has transferred out approximately half that amount, but experts cautioned that scammers sometimes appear to distribute money so that their accounts appear legitimate.

Trump campaign director of communications Tim Murtaugh quickly mocked the apparent scam, calling it a "perfect metaphor for Biden's pitch to taxpayers." No accounts affiliated with President Trump appeared to have been hacked as of late Wednesday.

Twitter put out a statement noting that it was aware of a “security incident impacting accounts on Twitter.” The company said it is investigating and working to fix it, and promised an update shortly.

Twitter responded to a request for comment from Fox News by pointing to its tweet addressing the matter.

Later on Wednesday, Twitter issued a new statement: "You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident."

Fox News has confirmed that many "verified" accounts were unable to tweet at all as of 6:30 p.m. ET, indicating that the site had triggered a kill-switch for high-profile accounts while the problem is under investigation. Functionality appeared to return soon afterwards for many of these verified accounts.

Online, cybersecurity experts speculated that a Twitter employee's account credentials had been hijacked, allowing broad access; or that a major security vulnerability may have been exploited. Others wondered if the apparent scam wasn't simply a cover for a larger operation.

However, it remained possible that someone inside the company was directly responsible. The Daily Caller's editorial director, Vince Coglianese, pointed out on Twitter that in 2017, a rogue Twitter employee briefly shut down Trump's account.

As the episode unfolded, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey seeking cooperation with law enforcement. Hawley has previously proposed stripping Twitter of some liability protections due to its editorial decisions to censor some political content; Trump later signed an executive order to that effect.

“I am concerned that this event may represent not merely a coordinated set of separate hacking incidents but rather a successful attack on the security of Twitter itself," Hawley said. "As you know, millions of your users rely on your service not just to tweet publicly but also to communicate privately through your direct message service. A successful attack on your system’s servers represents a threat to all of your users’ privacy and data security.”

Bezos, Gates and Musk are among the 10 richest people in the world, with tens of millions of followers on Twitter.

The apparently fake tweets were all quickly deleted, although the hackers quickly reposted the messages in some cases.

