Trump campaign says two more staffers involved in Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus

Two more members of President Trump's campaign team who were involved in the weekend rally in Tulsa have tested positive for coronavirus, Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh said Monday.

The two staffers were in attendance at the rally, he said.

“After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus. These staff members attended the rally but were wearing masks during the entire event. Upon the positive tests, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contact tracing protocols,” Murtaugh said.

Eight Trump staffers who were part of the rally preparation have now tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, after six tested positive ahead of the rally Saturday night. Those six individuals did not attend the rally and began to self-quarantine immediately.

At the same time as the rally, Tulsa County was experiencing its own spike in infections, which drew concerns that Trump’s indoor rally could be a “super spreader” event for the virus.

There were 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest one-day total the Tulsa Health Department has ever reported.

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the BOK Center in Tulsa for the president’s first rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

All rally attendees were given temperature checks before heading through security and offered face masks and hand sanitizer, though the campaign emphasized that wearing a face covering was optional.