Trump campaign persists with election challenges less than 2 weeks from key Jan. 6 date

President Trump and his campaign are continuing to challenge the result of November's presidential election, with a number of cases still ongoing less than two weeks before electoral votes are officially counted by Congress on Jan. 6.

Here is a breakdown of the key remaining cases and where they stand.

SUPREME COURT IN NO HURRY TO HEAR TRUMP CAMPAIGN CASE, SETS RESPONSE DEADLINE TWO DAYS AFTER INAUGURATION

Pennsylvania

The Trump campaign’s latest legal move was in the form of a Supreme Court petition filed Sunday asking the court to hear the challenges of several Pennsylvania state court rulings. The petition refers to three state court rulings that eliminated requirements for signature verification for absentee ballots and the proper filling out of ballot declarations and allowed poll watchers to be kept at a distance where they could not fully observe the counting process, as long as they were present in the room.

The petition also included a fourth case, which has already been brought to the Supreme Court’s attention, where the campaign challenged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling that extended the deadline for accepting mailed ballots to three days after Election Day. The court has yet to announce whether they will hear that case.

PENNSYLVANIA REPUBLICAN SLAPPED WITH FELONY CHARGES FOR CASTING BALLOT FOR LONG-DEAD MOTHER

In their petition, the Trump campaign insists that the Jan. 6 date is not a deadline at all and that they have at least until Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. On Thursday, however, the Supreme Court gave Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar until Jan. 22 to respond to Trump's petition before they decide how to move forward.

Georgia

The state of Georgia was decided by less than 12,000 votes, and the Trump campaign is contesting the result alongside Republican elector David Shafer. The campaign had sought emergency relief from the state Supreme Court, which sent it down to go through the lower court process, where it had been assigned to Superior Court Judge Constance Russell, who is retiring at the end of 2020.

Trump's campaign insists that thousands of votes were tainted by fraud, but Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger insisted at a Wednesday Georgia House hearing that "the vast majority of claims we have seen online and in the media, and even discussed in the halls of the Capitol are simply unfounded."

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE JOINS GOP PUSH TO END NO-EXCUSE ABSENTEE VOTING

Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, President Trump sued the state's election commission, claiming that that the state violated its own election code in a number of ways, including allowing absentee voting for everyone, having unmanned ballot boxes, and counting ballots where poll watchers could not adequately view the process.

A federal district court ruled against Trump, but the president is currently appealing that decision.

New Mexico

The Trump campaign first filed a lawsuit in New Mexico federal court on Dec. 14 in which they claim that New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver improperly changed state election procedures without legislative consent by allowing voters to cast ballots in unmanned drop boxes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign's lawsuit requests either an investigation of the ballots case through the boxes, or an order allowing the state legislature to determine which party's electors should be used.

Biden won 306 electoral votes, well above the 270 needed to become the next president.