Trump campaign appears to distance itself from Bevin as Kentucky race goes down to wire

The Trump 2020 Campaign signaled Tuesday night that if GOP incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin ends up losing Kentucky's too-close-to-call gubernatorial race, it won't have been from President Trump's lack of trying.

'“The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end,” Brad Parscale, manager of the president's reelection effort wrote in a statement. “A final outcome remains to be seen.”

The Kentucky race was the most closely watched election Tuesday, and its outcome is seen by many political insiders as a gauge on the president’s popularity. Although Trump took to Twitter to celebrate other Republican victories in the state, the race between Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear was the crown jewel.

Bevin refused to concede late Tuesday, citing unspecified "irregularities" -- potentially kickstarting weeks of uncertainty as the closely watched contest with national implications remained far from decided.

The Associated Press said it could not declare a winner, owing to the tight margin. The Democratic National Committee and Beshear's campaign, however, claimed victory.

Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday to preempt news stories about Bevin's possible loss. Trump wrote that his Monday rally in Lexington had a “massive impact” on all of the races in the state.

Trump told the crowd at the rally that a Bevin loss would send a bad message.

"If you win, they’re going to make it like, ho hum,” Trump said. “And if you lose, they are going to say Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. You can't let that happen to me!"

He said the rally may have given Biven a 20-point swing at the polls. Trump retweeted a message by GOP Chairman Ronna McDaniel, who wrote that Bevin was down 17 points at one point.

