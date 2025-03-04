Trump calls out federal workers not showing up to the office, says it's time to drain 'the swamp'

Expand / Collapse search
Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., is mourning the layoffs of federal workers and asking them to come work for her. 

President Donald Trump said his administration called out the hundreds of thousands of federal workers who do not show up to work, saying it was time to drain "the swamp." 

"We have hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have not been showing up to work," Trump said while speaking at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday night. "My administration will reclaim power from this unaccountable bureaucracy, and we will restore true democracy to America again.

"And any federal bureaucrat who resists this change will be removed from office immediately," he added. "Because we are draining the swamp. It's very simple. And the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over."

The Trump administration offered buyouts for nearly two million federal employees, including those who work remotely, as part of Trump’s efforts to get employees back into the office. Originally they only had until Feb. 6 to opt in.

TRUMP TO SIGN MEMO LIFTING BIDEN'S LAST-MINUTE COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENTS

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump enters the U.S. House chamber before he addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Pool via Reuters )

Under the buyout offer, employees will stop working early March and receive pay benefits through Sept. 30.

The White House confirmed to Fox News Digital that numbers had climbed to 75,000 as of Thursday morning. 

It previously said it expected 200,000 people to accept the offer.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFERS BUYOUTS TO FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING REMOTE WORKERS: 'DEFERRED RESIGNATION'

DOGE Caucus logo

Fox News Digital previewed the DOGE Caucus's new logo, along with an email hotline for Americans to send suggestions on government efficiency.  (Fox News Digital)

During Trump’s first week in office, he issued several directives to the federal workforce, including a requirement that remote employees must return to in-person work.

The American Federation of Government Employees and two other unions filed a complaint, claiming the buyout offer was "arbitrary and capricious" and violates federal law. 

The unions allege the administration cannot guarantee the plan will be funded and has failed to consider the consequences of mass resignations, including how it may affect the government’s ability to function.

