Trump called out for confusing Dayton with Toledo in mass shooting remarks

President Trump on Monday misstated the location of one of the mass shootings that rocked the nation over the weekend – referring to Toledo, Ohio instead of Dayton – during a speech in which he condemned the "monstrous evil" that left at least 29 dead.

"May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, may God protect them. May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio. May God bless the victims and their families," Trump said from the White House.

Trump’s flub was quickly slammed by 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful – and Ohio congressman – Tim Ryan, who tweeted a short and profane message about the president jumbling the two cities in his home state.

“Toledo. Fck me,” Ryan tweeted shortly after Trump’s speech on Monday.

Toledo is roughly 150 miles north of Dayton.

Trump did correctly refer to Dayton at the start of his remarks. Trump’s subsequent slip-up came about 10 minutes into his speech in which he denounced the “barbaric slaughter” in both Dayton and El Paso, Texas over the weekend. On Saturday, a lone gunman opened fire inside a crowded Walmart in El Paso – leaving at least 20 dead and dozens more injured. That shooting was followed early Sunday morning when another gunman attacked a popular nightlife area in downtown Dayton, killing nine people and leaving dozens more hurt.

FORMER FBI RESPONSE TEAM MEMBER EXPLAINS HOW AUTHORITIES WILL PROCESS EL PASO EVIDENCE

Trump isn’t the only politician to mess up the names of the locations of last weekend’s massacres.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic primary front-runner, misstated the locations of both shootings while speaking at a fundraiser in San Diego on Sunday evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 76-year-old Biden mistakenly referred to the shootings as “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before," but later corrected himself, according to a pool report.