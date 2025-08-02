Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump tells Schumer to 'GO TO HELL' over Senate nominee deal funding demands after negotiations collapse

Senate Democrats wanted White House to unfreeze billions in NIH and foreign aid funding in exchange for confirmations

By Alex Miller Fox News
GOP senator warns Dems delaying Trump nominees 'we can do this the easy way or hard way' Video

GOP senator warns Dems delaying Trump nominees 'we can do this the easy way or hard way'

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss the Senate's progress on confirming President Donald Trump's nominees after the delay of August recess.

Hours of tense negotiations to strike a deal on President Donald Trump’s nominees blew up Saturday night, and now lawmakers are headed home.

Senate Republicans and Democrats were quick to point the finger at one another for the deal’s demise, but it was ultimately Trump who nuked the talks.

PIRRO CONFIRMED AS D.C. U.S. ATTORNEY AMID PARTISAN CLASH AS DEM NOMINEE BLOCKADE CONTINUES

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives at Glasgow Prestwick Airport on July 25, 2025 in Prestwick, Scotland (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In a lengthy post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of "demanding over One Billion Dollars in order to approve a small number of our highly qualified nominees."

"This demand is egregious and unprecedented, and would be embarrassing to the Republican Party if it were accepted. It is political extortion, by any other name," Trump said. "Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL!"

"Do not accept the offer," he continued. "Go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country. Have a great RECESS and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

DEMS DIG IN, TRUMP DEMANDS ALL: NOMINEE FIGHT BOILS OVER IN SENATE AS GOP LOOKS FOR A DEAL

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks to speak at a news conference following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on June 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks to speak at a news conference following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on June 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Instead of finding a pathway to vote on as many as 60 of the president’s nominees, all of which moved through committee with bipartisan support, lawmakers rapid-fire voted on seven before leaving Washington until September.

But prior to the president’s edict, both sides of the aisle believed they were on the verge of a breakthrough to both meet Trump’s desire to see his nominees confirmed and leave Washington.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said that there were "lots of offers" made between him and Schumer over the course of negotiations.

"There were several different times where I think either or both sides maybe thought there was a deal in the end," he said.

Senate Democrats wanted the White House to unfreeze billions in National Institute of Health and foreign aid funding, in addition to a future agreement that no more clawback packages would come from the White House.

In exchange, they would greenlight several of Trump’s non-controversial nominees.

RECESS ON ICE AS REPUBLICANS HUNKER DOWN FOR HIGH-STAKES NOMINEE BLITZ

Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaks to reporters after the Senate passed President Trump’s

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 1: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternative Crop) Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) pauses while speaking to reporters off the Senate floor after the Senate passes President Donald Trump's so-called "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," Act at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 1, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Andrwe Harnik)

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., accused Schumer of going "too far" by upping the price tag on his demands.

"We've had three different deals since last night," he said. "And every time it's been, every time it's ‘I want more,’" Mullin said of Schumer’s demands.

He said that Republicans weren’t caught off guard by Trump’s call to halt talks, and noted that the White House had been heavily involved in negotiations.

"You get to a realization that there was, it was never about making a deal," he continued. "They want to go out and say the President's being unrealistic, and because he can't answer to his base to make a deal like we have in every other president in history."

Now, Republicans won’t pursue recess appointments, but Mullin noted that moving ahead with a rule changes to the confirmation process when lawmakers return in September was going to happen in response.

Senate Democrats, on the other hand, countered that their offer never changed, and that Republicans kept increasing the number of nominees they wanted across the line, and attempted to include in more controversial, partisan picks.

"The ask evolved on both sides quite a bit over time," Thune said. "But in the end, we never got to a place where we had both sides agree to lock it in."
 

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

