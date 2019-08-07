Trump blasts NYT for changing headline under pressure from ‘Radical Left Democrats’

President Trump took The New York Times to task Wednesday for changing the headline of its lead article about his remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton after taking heat from the left for not being critical enough toward him.

After Trump delivered an address in the aftermath of the deadly shootings, in which he condemned racism and white supremacy, the newspaper planned a front-page story with the headline, “Trump urges unity vs. racism.” Amid a storm of criticism on social media, including from top Democratic presidential candidates, the newspaper later altered it to the more critical: “Assailing hate but not guns.”

“'Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism,' was the correct description in the first headline by the Failing New York Times, but it was quickly changed to, 'Assailing Hate But Not Guns,' after the Radical Left Democrats went absolutely CRAZY!” Trump tweeted.

“Fake News – That’s what we’re up against,” Trump continued, noting, “After 3 years I almost got a good headline from the Times!”

The Times made the change after getting slammed by high-profile Democrats including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and 2020 hopefuls Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has feuded with Trump as well as leadership in her own party, retweeted an image of the original story while essentially accusing the Times of helping white supremacy.

“Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by – and often relies upon – the cowardice of mainstream institutions,” she said.

Gillibrand retweeted the same image and said, “That’s not what happened,” while O’Rourke simply said, “Unbelievable.”

In light of the headline change, Trump also quoted former Clinton adviser Mark Penn, who told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson “I’ve never seen anything like this,” and questioned, “Is that journalism today?”

The president later cited a report from One America News Network that the shooter in Dayton “had a history of supporting political figures like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and ANTIFA,” and urged greater media coverage.