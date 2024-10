Former President Trump explained how he would guard against bureaucrats undermining him as the potential next commander-in-chief if elected back to the White House.

"We have two enemies: We have the outside enemy, and then we have the enemy from within. And the enemy from within, in my opinion, is more dangerous than China, Russia and all these countries," Trump said in an exclusive interview on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"But the thing that's tougher to handle are these lunatics that we have inside, like Adam Schiff — Adam 'Shifty' Schiff," Trump added.

"I call him the enemy from within," he continued. "When you look at the danger he put our country in potentially with Russia — with a phony, made-up deal that he made up with Hillary and some bad people."

Trump was alluding to the California Democratic representative’s House censure for pushing claims that Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia — a vote that made Schiff just the third member of the House to be censured since the turn of the century.

Schiff was a leader of Trump’s first impeachment proceeding, which was launched over a phone call made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which he tried to leverage U.S. military aid in a bid to get him to announce an investigation of now-President Biden.

"That started off as an excuse for why [Hillary Clinton] lost an election that a lot of people thought she should have won, because the polls indicated she might win," Trump noted.

"And then she got beaten everywhere, virtually. When you look at that, and then they said, ‘Ah, it was Russia,’ they used it as an excuse, and then the fake news picked it up."

Turning to his opinion on mainstream media, Trump criticized "the single greatest scandal — in my opinion — in broadcast history," which he said was Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes."

CBS had faced recent calls to release an unedited copy of the Harris interview after the network aired a lengthy response the vice president gave to a "60 Minutes" correspondent about Israel to promote its sit-down, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Harris’ answer that first aired on the Sunday show "Face the Nation" didn’t make the version that aired on a special Monday edition of "60 Minutes." A shorter, more focused answer to the same question was shown instead.

A Harris campaign aide told Fox News Digital at the time that it does "not control CBS's production decisions" and referred questions to CBS, which had not responded by an Oct. 9 publish time.

"CBS interviewed Kamala, and she's incompetent. She gave them the dumbest answer anyone's ever heard. So they took that answer out, or the whole answer, they threw out, and they took another answer that she gave to a totally different question and inserted it," Trump said.

"And supposedly they did this a number of times, and they got caught. '60 Minutes' and CBS should lose their license for that."

When asked about similar criticism from Trump, CBS would not respond "on the record but privately insisted nothing was done with the intention of benefiting Harris," according to the Associated Press.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind and Brian Flood contributed to this report.