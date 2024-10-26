Trump blasts Harris at Michigan rally for 'partying' while a 'war' is 'going on': 'Nobody's in charge'

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Michigan on Friday night where he slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for "partying" while tension in the Middle East boiled over.

Trump spoke in Traverse City, as Israeli fighter jets were bombarding Iranian military targets and Harris was at a rally in Houston with Beyonce.

"You know where she is tonight?" Trump asked the crowd. "She's out partying. So Israel is attacking. We've got a war going on, and she's out partying. At least we're working to make America great again. That's what we're doing. Kamala, Kamala, she's the worst president in the history of our country."

Israel launched its largest ever attack on Iran Friday in a wave of retaliatory airstrikes after the Islamic Republic fired a barrage of missiles toward Israelis earlier this month.

Additionally, the Trump campaign put out a press release with a photo of Trump in Austin earlier in the day when he highlighted "the tragic human cost of Kamala's border invasion" and was joined by the mother of Jocelyn Nungary, whose daughter was murdered allegedly by illegal immigrants.

"Kamala, meanwhile, will be partying with celebrities in Houston as she makes another desperate attempt to salvage her flailing campaign," the campaign said. "Don't expect her to apologize to the families of Jocelyn Nungaray or any of the other American citizens victimized by illegals she imported into our communities — she couldn't care less. In Kamala's America, illegal immigrants are the priority as Americans are relegated to the second tier in their own country. The split screen tells you all you need to know."

Harris was campaigning in Houston, Texas on Friday night at a rally where an estimated 30,000 people showed up to hear from the presidential candidate as well as music superstar Beyonce.

Beyoncé, whose hit song "Freedom" has been adopted by the vice president as her campaign trail anthem, spoke ahead of Harris and introduced her at the event, which leaned heavily into reproductive rights.

"It's time for America to sing a new song," Beyoncé said as she formally endorsed the vice president in her White House race against former President Trump. "Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next President of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris."

And she emphasized that "I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician, I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies."

Trump added during his rally that "Kamala is also in total freefall with the Arab and Muslim population in Michigan. She's in a freefall. She sent their jobs overseas, brought crime to their cities and tonight in the Middle East, it's like a tinderbox. It's ready to explode. People are being killed at levels that we've never seen before and that's taking place right now. In Michigan she is in literally a freefall. They've had it with her. Nobody's in charge. Joe Biden is asleep. Kamala is at a dance party with Beyonce."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

"During his low-energy speech in Michigan tonight, @realDonaldTrump, Arrived 3 hours late and spoke to a dwindling crowd, Insulted Detroit, Attacked Beyoncé, said his handlers tell him women don't like him," Harris spokesperson Sarafina Chitika posted on X on Friday night.

