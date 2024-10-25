Expand / Collapse search
Israel

GOP lawmakers, leaders react to Israel's retaliatory strikes against Iran: 'America stands with Israel'

Former Vice President Mike Pence wrote that 'America stands with Israel'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Israel looking to send message of 'deterrence' to Iranian regime, official tells Fox News Video

Israel looking to send message of 'deterrence' to Iranian regime, official tells Fox News

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports that Israel's strikes on Iran are not intended to ignite an ‘all-out regional war,' but officials are bracing for a possible Iranian response.

Republican lawmakers and leaders voiced support for Israel after the Jewish nation launched a retaliatory strike against Iran after the Islamic Republic unleashed a barrage of missiles earlier this month.

"America stands with Israel," former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in an X post.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., echoed Pence's sentiment, saying Israel is "our great ally."

ISRAEL BEGINS RETALIATORY STRIKES AGAINST IRAN FOLLOWING MISSILE BARRAGE TARGETING ISRAELIS

former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Hudson Institute Sept. 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"America continues to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our great ally Israel in the face of terror," he wrote.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., wrote, "The United States stands with Israel."

Rick Scott

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center March 2, 2023, in National Harbor, Md. (Alex Wong)

Other lawmakers took to social media to share that they were rooting for the Israeli military as it "defends itself against the evil Iranian regime."

"God Bless Israel as it seeks to defend itself against the evil Iranian regime for these vicious attacks over the past year and decades prior, only emboldened by the weak Biden-Harris admin that allegedly leaked their plans," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., wrote.  "The U.S. must stand with Israel today and always."

"Iran is on the ‘find out’ side of the equation right now. I stand with Israel," former state Rep. Tim Whelan, R-Mass., wrote. "May almighty God keep the IAF and IDF safe."

Israeli PM and DN Gallant in the Kirya HQ during the Strike in Iran

Israeli officials in the Kirya HQ during the strike in Iran (Avi Ohayon/ GPO)

The GOP's reaction came after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday it was "conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran."

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 — on seven fronts — including direct attacks from Iranian soil," the IDF said in a statement.

"Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

