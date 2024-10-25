GOP lawmakers, leaders react to Israel's retaliatory strikes against Iran: 'America stands with Israel'

Republican lawmakers and leaders voiced support for Israel after the Jewish nation launched a retaliatory strike against Iran after the Islamic Republic unleashed a barrage of missiles earlier this month.

"America stands with Israel," former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in an X post.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., echoed Pence's sentiment, saying Israel is "our great ally."

ISRAEL BEGINS RETALIATORY STRIKES AGAINST IRAN FOLLOWING MISSILE BARRAGE TARGETING ISRAELIS

"America continues to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our great ally Israel in the face of terror," he wrote.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., wrote, "The United States stands with Israel."

Other lawmakers took to social media to share that they were rooting for the Israeli military as it "defends itself against the evil Iranian regime."

"God Bless Israel as it seeks to defend itself against the evil Iranian regime for these vicious attacks over the past year and decades prior, only emboldened by the weak Biden-Harris admin that allegedly leaked their plans," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., wrote. "The U.S. must stand with Israel today and always."

"Iran is on the ‘find out’ side of the equation right now. I stand with Israel," former state Rep. Tim Whelan, R-Mass., wrote. "May almighty God keep the IAF and IDF safe."

The GOP's reaction came after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday it was "conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran."

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 — on seven fronts — including direct attacks from Iranian soil," the IDF said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.