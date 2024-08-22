Expand / Collapse search
Trump blasts Harris as part of Truth Social flurry on what she 'didn't mention' in DNC speech

Trump and Harris will square off in a debate on September 10

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris pays tribute to Joe Biden: Forever thankful Video

Kamala Harris pays tribute to Joe Biden: Forever thankful

Vice President Kamala Harris recognizes her boss, President Biden, during the Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO - Former President Donald Trump, as part of a live thread on Truth Social, blasted the Democratic National Convention speech of Vice President Kamala Harris in a variety of posts including one after she concluded talking about what she "didn't mention."

"She didn’t mention China, she didn’t mention fracking, she didn’t mention Energy, she didn’t mention, meaningfully, Russia and Ukraine, she didn’t mention the big subjects of the day, that are destroying our Country," Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after Harris' speech concluded. 

The former president posted several criticisms of Harris during the speech on several issues.

"There are 60 million people in poverty in the U.S., under their watch, and she doesn’t even talk about them!" Trump posted.

TRUMP PULLS AHEAD OF HARRIS IN BETTING MARKET DURING DEM CONVENTION

Harris Trump

Former President Trump live posted on Truth Social during VP Harris' DNC speech (Getty Images)

In another post, Trump said, "She’s talking about how great San Francisco was before she destroyed it, probably not a good idea!"

"No specific programs, ALL TALK, NO ACTION — Why didn’t she do it three and a half years ago?" Trump said in another post.

During the speech, Trump referred to Harris as a "radical Marxist" and said she "stands for incompetence and weakness" while the country is "being laughed at all over the world."

STEPH CURRY ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS AT DNC, MONTHS AFTER SUGGESTING HE WILL RUN FOR PRESIDENT SOME DAY

Kamala Harris speaks on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024.  (REUTERS/Kevin Wurm)

Harris called Trump an "unserious man" in her speech and said "the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious."

"And how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States? Not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had -- himself," Harris said.

Donald Trump pointing, smiling

Republican Presidential Candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump laughs while responding to a queston from a reporter after his remarks on August 20, 2024 at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Michigan. Trump is visiting Michigan this week to discuss "crime and safety" during a campaign event. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Now that both conventions have come to a close, the election heads into the final stretch with just over 3 months until the presidential election.

Harris and Trump are set to meet in their first debate on September 10 in Philadelphia hosted by ABC News.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

