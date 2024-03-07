Trump blasts Biden as ‘angry, mentally disturbed’ during SOTU address: ‘He did a terrible job’

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump blasted President Biden and his State of the Union address Thursday night, telling Fox News Digital that Biden clearly "suffers from a terminal case of Trump derangement syndrome."

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, reacted to Biden’s address.

"He was angry, mentally disturbed, and misrepresenting a lot of the facts concerning almost every subject he discussed," Trump said.

"But he got through it. He is still breathing, and they didn’t have to carry him out in a straight jacket," Trump said. "Other than that, I think he did a terrible job."

Biden invoked Trump nearly a dozen times during his more than an hour-long address, never using his name, but instead referring to him as "my predecessor," on issues like abortion, immigration, Russia's war against Ukraine, and more.

"He suffers from a terminal case of Trump derangement syndrome, which is only curable through impeachment," Trump told Fox News Digital.

When asked why he felt Biden repeatedly brought him up, Trump said: "Because I’m beating him by 14 points in the polls."

"He was very angry and that’s also a symptom of a certain type of problem — senility," Trump said. "He shouldn’t be at this age because he’s a young man relative to others his age that are very successful."

Trump's comments come after he gave a play-by-play of Biden's State of the Union on his Truth Social Thursday night.

The former president and presumptive GOP nominee blasted Biden throughout the speech on everything from his repeated coughing spells, to the length of time — nearly 40 minutes — it took him to address the crisis at the southern border, to his "shouting," and more.

Trump's comments also come after he swept Super Tuesday primary contests, prompting his last-standing opponent in the GOP field, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, to suspend her campaign.

In a Truth Social post Thursday night following the speech, Trump blasted Biden as "a threat to democracy."

"HE WEAPONIZED GOVERNMENT AGAINST HIS OPPONENT – DIDN’T TALK ABOUT THAT, NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!" Trump posted.