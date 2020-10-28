Rehire Trump as national CEO to continue US economic renaissance: Steve Cortes

President Trump will continue the thriving economy if re-elected, but Joe Biden threatens a reversal, Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes told "Fox & Friends."

The president made a pitch Tuesday to voters in Lansing, Mich., saying the choice is between a "Trump boom or a Biden lockdown."

Cortes believes all the battleground states are within reach for both sides depending on which party gets their people to the polls in the final days of the presidential election.

"I believe that we're going to [be] close ... because of how aggressively we're campaigning, but secondly, and more importantly it is the economy," he said Wednesday.

"There is a great economic renaissance flourishing across our land. The way to continue and accelerate it is to rehire Donald Trump as our national CEO," Cortes said.

"Alternatively, unfortunately, Joe Biden threatens to squash all of this momentum with the largest tax cut in American history, as well as the threat of lockdowns," he added. "We are not going back there."

Cortes slammed the former vice president as the "surrender candidate" surrendering to China and the "China virus."

"We are not going back to lockdowns," he said. "We had that pledge from Donald Trump, whereas we have, on tape, Joe Biden saying he's willing to go back there."