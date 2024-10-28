Expand / Collapse search
Trump-backed Van Orden projected to defeat Dem challenger in competitive Wisconsin district

Derrick Van Orden, Rebecca Cooke faced off to win Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District

By Julia Johnson Fox News
How are Trump and Harris performing in Wisconsin? Video

How are Trump and Harris performing in Wisconsin?

Fox News co-anchor Bill Hemmer has the latest on the battleground states as votes come in.

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden is projected to fend off a competitive challenge from Democrat Rebecca Cooke in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District election on Tuesday, avoiding an upset.

Van Orden was first elected in 2022, and the 2024 election was his first as an incumbent. 

Rep. Derrick Van Orden

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (Office of Congressman Derrick Van Orden)

He is a retired Navy SEAL and a vocal supporter of former President Trump, who endorsed him in the race. Van Orden is also an ally of Republican House leadership.

Wisconsin cheese hat

A woman dons a Cheesehead hat with an American flag on it in Wisconsin. (Reuters)

Cooke is a local business owner and was appointed by Wisconsin's Democrat Gov. Tony Evers to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The Democrat won a heated primary in the district in order to take on Van Orden. 

Wisconsin voters in person

There are several close elections in Wisconsin. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

The 3rd Congressional District of Wisconsin includes parts of Dunn, Pierce, Pepin, Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, La Crosse, Vernon, Richland, Crawford, Grant, Adams and Portage counties. 

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Wisconsin is also a presidential battleground state. (Reuters | iStock)

In 2022, Van Orden defeated Democrat candidate Brad Pfaff, flipping the congressional district for Republicans. 

Top political handicapper, the Cook Political Report, rated the race as "Lean Republican." 

The fairly competitive Wisconsin race was expected to help determine which party would have the majority in the next Congress. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

