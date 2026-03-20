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Politics

Trump-backed Senate hopeful gains momentum with top GOP endorsements before Mullin DHS shift

President Donald Trump endorsed Rep Kevin Hern for US Senate last week

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Sen Markwayne Mullin in hot seat during confirmation hearing Video

Sen Markwayne Mullin in hot seat during confirmation hearing

Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin reports on tension during Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s, R-Okla., confirmation hearing for Homeland Security secretary on ‘Special Report.’

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., have both endorsed Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for U.S. Senate.

"Kevin Hern is a proven conservative leader and fighter for Oklahomans in the House, where he has championed our shared Republican agenda. He will be a great asset in the Senate and has my full support and endorsement," Thune said in a statement.

"Kevin Hern is a principled conservative, Oklahoma-first leader who knows what it means to create jobs and unleash prosperity. He is a fighter for President Trump’s agenda, and we’re excited to welcome him to our Republican majority as Oklahoma’s next Senator," Scott said in a statement.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Sen. Tim Scott

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., joined by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks to reporters following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has tapped GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to take over the role of Department of Homeland Security secretary.

If the Senate confirms Mullin to serve in the post, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, will get to appoint a replacement to fill the vacancy, but that appointment would come with a significant catch. 

HOUSE GOP LEADER LAUNCHES SENATE BID AS TRUMP TAPS MARKWAYNE MULLIN FOR DHS

Rep. Kevin Hern

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., attends the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing for Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., right, nominee to be Homeland Security secretary, in Dirksen building on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Oklahoma state law stipulates that "a person who is a prospective appointee shall submit to the Secretary of State an oath affirming that the person will not file as a candidate for the office when it next appears on the ballot."

In a post on X last week, Stitt wrote, "I appreciate @POTUS taking time to meet to discuss the importance of appointing a new U.S. Senator for Oklahoma. President Trump has made a great selection in Markwayne Mullin to join his cabinet, and I am committed to making a swift decision on his replacement once Mullin is confirmed by the Senate."

Trump endorsed Hern for the Senate seat last week.

‘TELL ME TO MY FACE’: TOP MOMENTS IN MULLIN'S HEATED CONFIRMATION HEARING TO BE TRUMP'S NEXT DHS CHIEF

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is introduced by David Rubenstein alongside Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at the Economic Club on Feb. 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

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"Kevin Hern will be an outstanding Senator, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" the president declared in a Truth Social post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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