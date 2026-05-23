WATCH: Republicans shrug off fears that Trump targeting GOP incumbents could backfire on agenda

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GOP lawmakers brushed aside concerns over President Donald Trump targeting GOP incumbents after Rep. Thomas Massie’s, R-Ky., loss, as several Republicans stressed the need for unity to advance the Republican agenda.

Massie lost to congressional candidate Ed Gallrein in Kentucky’s Republican primary last week after months of escalating attacks from Trump, who publicly criticized the Kentucky Republican over repeated breaks with the president and opposition to parts of the GOP agenda.

"Primaries happen," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital. "We move through that, but it's back to the business of the American people, so you know, my hope is that everybody just gets focused on that."

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Massie had long been one of the most outspoken Republican critics of parts of Trump’s agenda in Congress, drawing repeated attacks from the president over spending fights and other legislative disputes. Trump intensified his criticism of Massie in the months leading up to the primary, backing efforts to oust him from Congress.

The stakes are particularly high for Republicans as the party works to maintain its slim House majority over Democrats while navigating internal divisions over Trump’s agenda and political influence.

Despite speculation that Trump’s strategy of targeting GOP incumbents could be harmful to the party, many lawmakers stood by Trump’s decision to make his personal endorsements as he sees fit.

"I think Trump is going to be Trump, and not everybody's going to agree with what he does," Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, said. "The fact is that he's been incredibly effective."

"He gets to endorse who he wants to endorse," Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said.

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Still, some Republicans acknowledged Trump’s aggressive involvement in primaries could create complications inside the conference, particularly for members no longer worried about reelection.

"It's not lost on a lot of people, I think, that the reason that the president doesn't like those members could be… they can get the last laugh if you will as they are untethered now to reelection."

Others emphasized that with Republicans operating under narrow margins in the House, lawmakers have little room for prolonged battles within the party as leadership works to move Trump-backed legislation through Congress.

"We have a tight bracket that we have to, every week, fulfill," Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, said. "And as we move through primaries, as we move towards the election, we need the team. We need members to show up."

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Republicans also stressed the importance of gearing up both voters and members of Congress to be aligned ahead of the midterms as the party works to defend its narrow House majority in November.

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"Ultimately, that's up to the voters in those states and districts as to who wins these primaries and it's up every member to make sure they win," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said.

"As far as the rest of the Congress, look, we have a lot of work to do on behalf of the American people. And unless you suddenly change your view on these issues, one would think you would still represent your district and state appropriately."