Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh to defend himself as prosecution rests case

Ryan Routh will call three witnesses after FBI agent detailed surveillance evidence tying him to Trump's movements

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
close
Ryan Routh set to represent himself during trial on alleged assassination attempt Video

Ryan Routh set to represent himself during trial on alleged assassination attempt

Fox News' Danamarie McNicholl provides details on Ryan Routh's final pre-trial hearing as he faces charges including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate. Former federal prosecutor Andrew Cherkasky weighs in.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The prosecution rested its case in the federal trial of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. Beginning Monday, Routh — who is representing himself — is expected to begin his defense by calling three witnesses to the stand.

On Friday, the government’s final witness, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Kimberly McGreevy, walked jurors through phone data, license plate records, bank transactions and surveillance footage that prosecutors say tie Routh to Trump’s movements in the weeks before the alleged attempt.

PROSECUTORS TO REST CASE IN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT TRIAL, DEFENSE PREPS WITNESSES

Ryan Routh’s federal trial for attempts to assassinate President Trump

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on September 19, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (Lothar Speer)

McGreevy testified that Routh’s "home base" between Aug. 14 and Sept. 15, 2024, was the Marathon truck stop in South Bay, Florida, where receipts showed he paid cash for overnight parking. Body-cam footage from a welfare check at the truck stop showed Routh wearing madras shorts later found in his Nissan Xterra and seen in airport surveillance on Sept. 7, when he was recorded watching Trump’s plane lift off.

Jurors also saw evidence of extensive online searches and surveillance. Reports from Routh’s phones included searches for Trump’s campaign schedule, rally tickets, and golf course properties, as well as live airport feeds and plane-tracking websites. One exchange presented to the jury included an aerial image of Trump’s plane. A contact named Vladmir texted, "Palm Beach, yours?" and Routh responded, "Trump’s plane. He gets on and off every day."

EXPLOSIVES EXPERT DETAILS DEVICES AS TRUMP ASSASSINATION TRIAL NEARS CLOSE

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on September 15, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (Lothar Speer)

Financial records presented showed large deposits and transfers through accounts in Routh’s daughter Sara’s name, some of which were then moved to Routh. Text messages and PayPal activity also reflected exchanges around money transfers, including a March 29, 2024 message to his son Oran: "Got a real phone… in West Palm Beach… Can you Western Union the rest of the money…."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors ended their case Friday after introducing dozens of witnesses, including Secret Service agents, FBI experts and former associates. Starting Monday, the jury will hear from Routh’s defense, which is expected to include a firearms expert and character witnesses.

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue