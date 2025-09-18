Prosecutors to rest case in Trump assassination attempt trial, defense preps witnesses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case Friday in the federal trial of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in September 2024.

Routh, representing himself with standby counsel, is expected to begin presenting his own witnesses once the government completes closing arguments.

On Thursday, jurors heard from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Destructive Device Examiner Randy Walters, who testified that the gray storage box linked to Routh contained improvised firing mechanisms and parts designed to deliver a .50 caliber round.

Walters said the homemade components, including rat traps, were spray-painted green. He testified that seven partially assembled devices were inside a bag in the box, saying the repetition showed "someone definitely attempting or tinkering with new ideas." On cross-examination, Routh asked if the majority of the items were legal to own. Walters said they were not assembled, but that, "it is illegal for convicted felons to possess .50 caliber ammunition."

Jurors also heard from FBI Special Agent Nicholas Schnelle, introduced as an expert in sniper tradecraft. Schnelle described Routh's alleged hideout found near the sixth hole of Trump International Golf Club as a "final firing point" with "multiple shooting lanes." He said the fence provided support for the rifle, which he compared to "loophole shooting in combat operations." He demonstrated the safety on the SKS rifle for the jury and said, "the gun is similar to an AK-47."

Cross-examining Schnelle, Routh asked if the sniper hideout was well-concealed. Schnelle answered, "Yes, sir." Routh followed up, pointing to the red and blue bungee cords, and asked again. Schnelle replied, "Yes, sir. Those colors are in the natural environment."

Routh's children, Sara and Adam, were in court watching closely.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, occasionally interrupted when Routh continued speaking after objections. She reminded the jury that Routh is only on trial for the listed charges.

The court is scheduled to break on Friday afternoon for a charge conference with counsel. Jurors could begin hearing from Routh’s witnesses — including a firearms expert and potential character witnesses — once the defense begins.