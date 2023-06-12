Trump arrives at Miami hotel ahead of arraignment on federal charges

Former President Donald Trump has arrived at Trump National Doral, his hotel in Miami, where he will stay the night ahead of his Tuesday arraignment in federal court.

Trump faces an indictment on 37 charges, ranging from withholding national defense documents to making false statements. Law enforcement groups are already preparing for potential protests across the city and outside the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier in the day, Trump departed from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he typically spends his summers, before flying on "Trump Force Once" from Newark Liberty International Airport to Miami International Airport.

The trip is the second between the Northeast and Florida that Trump has been forced to make this year to attend a court appearance with regard to criminal charges against him, previously flying from Florida to New York City in early April to be arraigned on unrelated state charges there.

The 37 charges Trump faces this week include 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, three counts of withholding or concealing documents in a federal investigation, two counts of making false statements, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Trump is scheduled to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Regarding the case, Trump argues that he is the victim of a "political hit job," a long-standing claim he has made of various investigations into his dealings.

"I HOPE THE ENTIRE COUNTRY IS WATCHING WHAT THE RADICAL LEFT ARE DOING TO AMERICA," Trump wrote on social media before his plane took off Monday.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.