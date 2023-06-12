Trump's court appearance triggers ramped-up law enforcement presence in Miami

Police presence is ramping up in Miami as both local and federal law enforcement agencies prepare for potential violence surrounding former President Donald Trump's court appearance this week.

Miami-Dade police have stated that they stand ready to assist in any security effort that may be needed, and local media have already reported on fencing and barricades around the courthouse where Trump is expected to appear.

"The City of Miami Police Department will work cohesively with our local, state and federal partners to provide any assistance needed in the form of personnel, resources, detours and/or road closures," the department said in a statement. "We're committed to protecting everyone's First Amendment right."

Law enforcement groups are monitoring for protest plans at the Miami federal courthouse, as well as at Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago club.

The situation mirrors that of Trump's indictment in New York City, which saw days of protests surrounding his appearance in court on unrelated charges. Those protests remained largely peaceful, though there were some scuffles between supporters and critics of the former president.

Trump's Florida indictment, revealed Friday, charges him with 37 counts of various crimes, including 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, three counts of withholding or concealing documents in a federal investigation, two counts of making false statements, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Trump has responded with his oft-repeated claims that he is the victim of a "political hit job" or "witch hunt."

Former allies of Trump have pointed to the seriousness of the allegations, with Trump's former attorney general, Bill Barr, saying the indictment is "very, very damning." Barr argued Sunday on Fox News that Trump is likely "toast" if even half of the indictment proves to be accurate.

Barr went on to dismiss Trump's attempt to portray himself as a victim.

"This idea of presenting Trump as a victim here – the victim of a witch hunt – is ridiculous. Yes, he's been a victim in the past. Yes his adversaries have obsessively pursued him with phony claims, and I've been at his side defending him when he is a victim, but this is much different. He's not a victim here," Barr said. "He was totally wrong that he had the right to have those documents. Those documents are among the most sensitive secrets the country has."