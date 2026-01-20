Trump appears at White House briefing one year since inauguration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump made a special appearance Tuesday at the White House press briefing on the one-year anniversary of his second term's start.

The president highlighted crime and fraud in Minnesota at the top of his remarks.

The appearance comes as Trump was inaugurated one year ago today for his second term as president. The last time he appeared at a White House press briefing was on June 27, 2025.

"We have a book that I'm not going to read to you, but these are the accomplishments of what we've produced," Trump said, holding up a packet of papers.

"All page after page after page, individual things. I could stand here and read it for a week and we wouldn't be finished, but we've done more than any other administration has done by far in terms of military, in terms of ending wars, in terms of completing wars. Nobody's really seen very much like it."

The president said in Minnesota, "They're apprehending murderers and drug dealers and a lot of bad people."

He then held up photos of suspects in Minnesota who have been taken into custody.

"Boy, these are rough characters. These are all criminal illegal aliens that, in many cases, they're murderers. They're drug lords, drug dealers," Trump said. "These are just in Minnesota."

"Minnesota, the crime is incredible, the financial crimes are incredible," Trump continued.

Prior to the briefing, Leavitt wrote on X, "In just one year, President Trump has accomplished more than many presidents do in eight."

"We've never had a president fight harder to deliver on the promises he made to the American people than President Trump," she added, before saying in another message, "A very special guest will be joining me at the podium today."

The White House also released a list Tuesday of "365 wins" from the first full year of Trump's second term.

"One year ago today, President Donald Trump returned to office with a resounding mandate to restore prosperity, secure the border, rebuild American strength, and put the American people first. In just 365 days, President Trump has delivered truly transformative results with the most accomplished first year of any presidential term in modern history," it said.