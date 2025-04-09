Federal government questioned former Columbia University president over campus antisemitism

Investigators from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) interviewed former Columbia University interim President Katrina Armstrong over campus antisemitism issues, according to a report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that investigators from HHS interviewed Armstrong on April 1 during a closed-door deposition following her resignation on March 28. Armstrong also announced Sunday she's taking a leave from her position at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where she was the chief executive officer.

During the deposition, Armstrong said she didn't know about allegations of Jewish students being spit on and didn't know names of several faculty members who allegedly handed out pro-Hamas material that defended the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Armstrong also said she didn't know students at Columbia University were calling for Israel's destruction.

TRUMP CUTS MORE THAN $400 MILLION IN GRANTS TO COLUMBIA OVER ANTISEMITISM CONCERNS, POTENTIALLY MORE TO COME

Sean Keveney, acting general counsel of HHS, wasn't pleased at Armstrong's answers, according to portions of a transcript released by the Wall Street Journal.

"I’m just trying to understand how you have such a terrible memory of specific incidents of antisemitism when you’re clearly an intelligent doctor," Keveney said.

Armstrong told HHS officials that "It has been a very, very, very challenging year," according to the New York Times.

"I do not have specific recollections, sitting here, of what is in this report or what I recall from this report," she added.

COLUMBIA FACULTY HOLD 'EMERGENCY VIGIL' TO PROTEST UNIVERSITY RESPONSE TO TRUMP

Columbia University's former interim president said several times during the deposition that portions of the past year are a "blur" and said she had issues remembering specific details.

Columbia University's board of trustees attempted to separate itself from Armstrong's testimony to HHS officials in a statement.

"Columbia University is firmly committed to resolving the issues raised by our federal regulators with respect to discrimination, harassment, and antisemitism," the board said. "This testimony does not reflect the hard work undertaken by the University to combat antisemitism, harassment, and discrimination and ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Armstrong's testimony to HHS comes after the Trump administration in March moved to pull back over $400 million in funding to the institution. Negotiations on restoring the funding began after the university agreed to several demands, such as revamping its protest policies.

Fox News Digital reached out to HHS and Columbia University for comment.

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.