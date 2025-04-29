Expand / Collapse search
White House

Trump announces new 'serious power' fighter jets for Michigan Guard base to replace aging A-10s

'That plane has serious power,' Trump said Tuesday

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump announces Boeing was awarded a contract to build the F-47, a sixth-generation fighter jet Video

The president said the jet would be "the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built."

President Donald Trump unveiled new plans Tuesday to swap out the retiring A-10 Warthog aircraft based out of Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan with 21 brand-new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets. 

Trump shared details of the new fighter jet mission during a speech to National Guardsmen at the Michigan base for an event commemorating his 100th day in office. 

"Fresh off the line. That means they are brand new," Trump said. "They've never been anywhere. This is where they're going to be for a long time. And I saw one of them, flew over my head, and I said, ‘What the hell is that?’ That plane has serious power. So this is the best there is anywhere in the world, the F-15EX Eagle II. This will keep Selfridge at the cutting edge of Northern American air power."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

