Trump announces new Cabinet deputies as inauguration date draws near

President-elect Trump announced incoming deputies for several key Cabinet positions in a series of social media posts Saturday as his inauguration date gets closer.

Trump, who takes office in less than 10 days, made the announcement on Truth Social Saturday afternoon. He began by naming Katharine MacGregor as the next deputy secretary of the interior, a position she held in Trump's first administration.

"Katharine is currently Vice President of Environmental Services at NextEra Energy, Inc., and previously worked at the Department of the Interior during my first four years as President," Trump wrote. "She helped us in our quest to make our Nation Energy DOMINANT, and was also an integral part of the team that produced our Historic ‘Salute to America’ at the National Mall."

Next, Trump named David Fotouhi to serve as the next deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"David worked at the EPA for the entirety of my First Term, concluding his service as EPA’s Acting General Counsel," the announcement said. "He is currently a Partner at Gibson, Dunn, & Crutcher LLP. In our Second Term, David will work with our incredible EPA Administrator, Lee Zeldin, to advance pro Growth policies, unleash America’s Energy Dominance, and prioritize Clean Air, Clean Water, and Clean Soil for ALL Americans."

The president-elect then named James P. Danly as the next U.S. deputy secretary of energy, calling his nominee "a retired U.S. Army Officer, who served for two tours in Iraq, where he earned the Bronze Star and Purple Heart."

"He served in my First Term as General Counsel, Commissioner, and Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, where he won countless cases before the Federal Courts, and drove regulatory reform to ensure abundant and affordable energy for the American People," Trump wrote. "James earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Yale University, and his Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University Law School."

In his final deputy announcement, Trump named Paul R. Lawrence as his next deputy secretary of veteran affairs.

"Paul was a great VA Under Secretary of Benefits in my First Term, implementing Legislation I signed to improve the GI Bill and Appeals Modernization," Trump wrote. "Paul also helped us drive the claims backlog to its LOWEST LEVEL in VA History. Paul was previously a Partner at Ernst & Young, and the Public Sector Vice President of Kaiser Associates.

"He will work with our next VA Secretary, Doug Collins, to ensure our Hero Vets are taken care of, and treated with the respect they deserve, with thanks for the incredible sacrifices they have made for our Country."

After announcing the incoming deputies, Trump also announced that University of Chicago professor Casey B. Mulligan would serve as the chief counsel for advocacy at the United States Small Business Administration.

Trump called Mulligan "a highly respected expert on the regulations that are crushing our Small Businesses."

"During my First Term, Casey was the Chief Economist of my Council of Economic Advisers where he helped craft the Economic policies that gave us the best Economy in American History," Trump wrote. "Casey will work with Kelly Loeffler, our Great Nominee for SBA Administrator, to make sure that we slash regulations, and empower Small Businesses to thrive like never before."