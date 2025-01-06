Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump presses GOP to swiftly send 'one powerful Bill' for his signature ASAP

Speaker Johnson has indicated that the House will aim to pass a large measure in early April

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
House Speaker Johnson: Reconciliation is the way to get campaign promises done Video

House Speaker Johnson: Reconciliation is the way to get campaign promises done

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., discusses being re-elected as speaker, pushing Trump's agenda forward, Congress' priorities, certifying the 2024 election and the New Orleans terrorist attack.

President-elect Donald Trump is urging congressional Republicans to send him "one powerful Bill" as swiftly as possible once he takes office later this month.

Republicans hold the majority in both chambers of Congress and later this month will regain the White House when Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20.

"Members of Congress are getting to work on one powerful Bill that will bring our Country back, and make it greater than ever before. We must Secure our Border, Unleash American Energy, and Renew the Trump Tax Cuts, which were the largest in History, but we will make it even better - NO TAX ON TIPS," Trump declared in a post on Truth Social.

SPEAKER JOHNSON REVEALS HOW TRUMP WANTS CONGRESS TO HANDLE BUSINESS DURING THE FIRST HUNDRED DAYS

Left: President-elect Donald Trump; Right: House Speaker Mike Johnson

President-elect Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. (Left: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images; Right: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"IT WILL ALL BE MADE UP WITH TARIFFS, AND MUCH MORE, FROM COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE U.S. FOR YEARS. Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible," Trump urged.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had noted during an appearance on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" that he thinks Trump will "prefer, as he likes to say, one big, beautiful bill."

Johnson, who described it as "One big up or down vote which can save the country," noted that he thinks the measure, which will tackle various issues, will also address the debt ceiling.

MIKE JOHNSON RE-ELECTED HOUSE SPEAKER AS GOP MUTINY THREAT DISSOLVES

House Speaker Mike Johnson holds up gavel

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson holds up the gavel after being re-elected Speaker on the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He indicated that lawmakers are aiming to hold the House vote during the first week of April — the lawmaker said it could potentially clear the chamber as soon as April 3, then head to the Senate, and eventually arrive on Trump's desk by the end of April, or by Memorial Day in a "worst case scenario." 

Johnson retained the speaker's gavel last week after Trump backed him. House Republicans, with the exception of Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voted for Johnson to remain in the role he has occupied since late October 2023. Two Republicans who initially did not vote for Johnson, ultimately switched their votes to Johnson, handing him the win.

GOP REBELS SWITCH VOTE TO JOHNSON AFTER TRUMP'S 11TH HOUR CALLS, PUSHING HIM OVER THE FINISH LINE

Mike Johnson re-elected as speaker of the House during dramatic first ballot Video

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has warned that the U.S. "Senate will be one of the biggest barriers to cutting spending and shrinking government," and "will need public pressure." 

He added the hashtag "#DOGE," referring to the Department of Government Efficiency, an outside of government effort to advocate for decreased government spending, which is being spearheaded by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

