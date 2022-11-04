Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump ally Tom Barrack found not guilty of foreign agent charges

Trump inaugural committee chair Tom Barrack also acquitted of charges of obstruction of justice, making false statements

Marta Dhanis
By Marta Dhanis , Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A strong ally of former President Donald Trump accused of using his connections to promote foreign interests was fully acquitted Friday by a federal court.

A federal court jury found billionaire Tom Barrack not guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. 

TRUMP ALLY TOM BARRACK DISMISSES FOREIGN AGENT ALLEGATIONS AS NYC TRIAL OPENS: 'NOTHING SHORT OF RIDICULOUS'

Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York.

Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

The jury deliberated for three days before delivering their verdict. 

Barrack is a longtime ally of Trump and chaired the former president's 2017 committee. 

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the "eyes, ears and the voice" for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump’s foreign policy. 

FORMER TRUMP ADVISER TOM BARRACK PLEADING 'NOT GUILTY' TO ACTING AS UAE AGENT: ATTORNEY

Thomas Barrack, a close adviser to former President Donald Trump and chair of his inaugural committee, leaves U.S. District Court of Eastern District of New York after a court appearance on July 26, 2021, in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City.

Thomas Barrack, a close adviser to former President Donald Trump and chair of his inaugural committee, leaves U.S. District Court of Eastern District of New York after a court appearance on July 26, 2021, in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

At the same time, he leveraged his back-channel connections to get the UAE to funnel tens of millions of dollars into an office building he was developing and into one of his investment funds, Harris had claimed.

Defense attorney Randall Jackson argued Barrack made no attempt to conceal his relationships with Al Malik, someone in a network of business connections he had cultivated throughout the Middle East

Jackson also said it "makes no sense" that his client would try to infiltrate the Trump campaign on the behalf of the UAE at a time when Trump’s chances of winning the presidency were considered a longshot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tom Barrack, a former advisor to former president Donald Trump, leaves U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in a short recess during jury selection for his trial on Sept. 19, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Tom Barrack, a former advisor to former president Donald Trump, leaves U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in a short recess during jury selection for his trial on Sept. 19, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The jury also found Barrack not guilty on charges of obstruction of justice and making false statements. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Marta Dhanis is a reporter and field producer based in New York who focuses on criminal justice and the courts. Follow her on Twitter: @MartaDhanis​​​​​

More from Politics