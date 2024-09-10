Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Trump allies claim victory in debate, criticize moderators as 'pro-Kamala activists'

Former President Donald Trump had his first face-to-face meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday night

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Trump sounds off on 'debunked' stories Video

Trump sounds off on 'debunked' stories

Former President Trump argues that the Charlottesville story was ‘debunked’ several times during the ABC News Presidential Debate. (Courtesy: ABC News)

Former President Donald Trump’s top allies are rushing to declare victory after his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

GOP lawmakers are touting a Trump win even as they criticize ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis for their handling of the debate, accusing them of acting with bias against the ex-president.

"President Trump delivered a powerful America First message directly to the American people focusing on reining in inflation and strengthening our economy, securing our border, and peace through strength foreign policy," House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said in a statement at the tail end of the debate.

JD VANCE VOWS TRUMP WOULD NOT IMPOSE FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, VETO IT IF COMES ACROSS DESK

Trump and allies

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and Sen. JD Vance, right, are two of the Republicans coming out declaring victory for former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

"The ABC moderators were not journalists, they were pro-Kamala activists who baselessly attacked President Trump leading to a 3 on 1 debate, while allowing Kamala to lie repeatedly. President Trump won overwhelmingly and will win again on Election Day."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Trump "exposed" Harris as a "radical" despite her seeking to reflect more moderate positions on firearm ownership and the border at times.

"While Harris lied about her radical positions and spoke about things she would supposedly do as president, and despite the biased moderators shamelessly covering for Harris, there are two problems that Americans were reminded of in prime-time: she has a lifelong record as a Marxist, and she's the sitting Vice President who could secure the border and bring down costs today," Johnson said.

TRUMP SAYS PROJECT 2025 'GOES WAY TOO FAR' WITH ABORTION RESTRICTIONS

(Screenshot: Fox News simulcast of ABC News Presidential Debate)

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, similarly told Fox News host Sean Hannity, "The moderators didn't do their job, but President Trump did do his job."

Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., wrote on X, "President Trump tonight shared his strong vision to reverse the high prices and open borders of the Biden-Harris administration. He articulated a plan to unleash American energy and to get our country back on track."

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Trump’s former White House physician, said the ex-president "just DESTROYED Kamala Harris on national television and EXPOSED her administration for the harm it caused!!"

HARRIS REPEATS DEBUNKED CLAIM TRUMP WANTS TO 'BAN' ABORTION DURING FIRST CAMPAIGN RALLY SINCE BIDEN QUIT RACE

Trump in NY Court

One Republican said Vice President Kamala Harris was "doing a good job of provoking" former President Donald Trump. (Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said on X at the end of the debate, "Joe Biden set the bar low enough to bunny hop over it and she still somehow managed to limbo underneath."

However, not all Republicans agreed it was a clear victory for Trump. One GOP lawmaker, granted anonymity to speak freely, told Fox News Digital that Harris appeared to be getting under Trump’s skin.

"She talks to us like toddlers but is doing a good job of provoking him," the GOP lawmaker said during the debate. "He’s right on policy but can’t keep to a message."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics