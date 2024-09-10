Trump allies claim victory in debate, criticize moderators as 'pro-Kamala activists'

Former President Donald Trump’s top allies are rushing to declare victory after his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

GOP lawmakers are touting a Trump win even as they criticize ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis for their handling of the debate, accusing them of acting with bias against the ex-president.

"President Trump delivered a powerful America First message directly to the American people focusing on reining in inflation and strengthening our economy, securing our border, and peace through strength foreign policy," House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said in a statement at the tail end of the debate.

"The ABC moderators were not journalists, they were pro-Kamala activists who baselessly attacked President Trump leading to a 3 on 1 debate, while allowing Kamala to lie repeatedly. President Trump won overwhelmingly and will win again on Election Day."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Trump "exposed" Harris as a "radical" despite her seeking to reflect more moderate positions on firearm ownership and the border at times.

"While Harris lied about her radical positions and spoke about things she would supposedly do as president, and despite the biased moderators shamelessly covering for Harris, there are two problems that Americans were reminded of in prime-time: she has a lifelong record as a Marxist, and she's the sitting Vice President who could secure the border and bring down costs today," Johnson said.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, similarly told Fox News host Sean Hannity, "The moderators didn't do their job, but President Trump did do his job."

Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., wrote on X, "President Trump tonight shared his strong vision to reverse the high prices and open borders of the Biden-Harris administration. He articulated a plan to unleash American energy and to get our country back on track."

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Trump’s former White House physician, said the ex-president "just DESTROYED Kamala Harris on national television and EXPOSED her administration for the harm it caused!!"

Meanwhile, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said on X at the end of the debate, "Joe Biden set the bar low enough to bunny hop over it and she still somehow managed to limbo underneath."

However, not all Republicans agreed it was a clear victory for Trump. One GOP lawmaker, granted anonymity to speak freely, told Fox News Digital that Harris appeared to be getting under Trump’s skin.

"She talks to us like toddlers but is doing a good job of provoking him," the GOP lawmaker said during the debate. "He’s right on policy but can’t keep to a message."