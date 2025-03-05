Expand / Collapse search
Vance heads to southern border as Trump touts sharp drop in crossings: 'They heard my words'

Numbers at the border have dropped sharply since the Biden-era

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw Fox News
Trump praises U.S. Border Patrol agent Roberto Ortiz Video

Trump praises U.S. Border Patrol agent Roberto Ortiz

President Donald Trump honors U.S. Border Patrol agent Roberto Ortiz during his address to a joint session of Congress.

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday is heading to the southern border, a day after President Donald Trump touted a sharp drop in border crossings amid a ramping up of border security and interior arrests of illegal immigrants.

Vance is touring the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, and will be joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Eagle Pass was one of the hotspots for border crossings at the height of the historic Biden-era border crisis.

Trump had centered his 2024 campaign on a promise to crack down on illegal immigration, and he deployed a slew of measures early on. On Day One, he signed executive orders to declare a national emergency at the border and deploy the military. He also ordered the resumption of border wall construction and the end of Biden parole policies.

TRUMP HONORS LIVES OF LAKEN RILEY, JOCELYN NUNGARAY WHILE CELEBRATING STRIDES ON SECURING BORDER

Trump joint address to Congress

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS)

The Pentagon quickly deployed troops and opened up Guantánamo Bay to flights of migrants. The Department of Homeland Security has taken limits off of interior enforcement and expanded the use of expedited removal, while the State Department secured additional cooperation with countries to return migrants.

The administration has launched a massive interior enforcement operation, where daily arrests have regularly hit 1,000+ a day, although officials have indicated they want to see numbers go even higher.

NOEM SAYS DHS WILL ‘NOT BE DETERRED’ AFTER ICE HIT BY NEW LEAKS AHEAD OF VIRGINIA RAID

The administration has pointed to figures showing sharp increases in interior arrests compared to the Biden era and a sharp drop in encounters at the border.

In February, there were just 8,326 southern border encounters, down from 189,913 in February 2024. The administration has so far removed more than 55,000 illegal immigrants from the U.S.

Trump touted those numbers in a speech to Congress on Tuesday night.

Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, left, Joint Task Force North commander, discusses southern border operations with Marines assigned to the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, near San Ysidro, California, Jan. 28, 2025. 

Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, left, Joint Task Force North commander, discusses southern border operations with Marines assigned to the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, near San Ysidro, California, Jan. 28, 2025.  (Department of Defense )

"Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency on our southern border and I deployed the US military and border patrol to repel the invasion of our country. And what a job they've done. As a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded, ever," he said.

"They heard my words, and they chose not to come."

He also mocked the claim by Democrats and the Biden administration that legislation was needed to fix the crisis.

"But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president," he said.

Meanwhile, a Border Patrol source told Fox News that there were just 271 total encounters for the entire southern border on Tuesday, and just 14 in the Del Rio Sector where Vance is visiting.

Fox News' Brooke Taylor and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

