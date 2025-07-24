AI tech detects hidden heart disease doctors often miss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You might think heart disease comes with warning signs. But some of the deadliest types, like structural heart disease (SHD), creep in silently. No chest pain. No shortness of breath. Nothing until it's too late.

Now, a new artificial intelligence tool called EchoNext is changing the game. It can flag hidden heart problems that even trained cardiologists miss just by analyzing a standard ECG. That's right. A routine, five-minute heart test you've probably already had could now unlock life-saving information if AI is watching.

What is structural heart disease, and why is it so dangerous?

SHD refers to defects in the heart's walls, valves or chambers. Some are present at birth. Others develop slowly over time. Either way, they often go unnoticed until something major happens, like a heart attack or stroke. That's why experts sometimes call SHD the "hidden" heart disease. Here's the problem. Even the ECGs doctors routinely use to spot heart issues often can't detect SHD on their own. And that's where EchoNext comes in.

EchoNext: The AI that knows when to dig deeper

EchoNext was created by researchers at Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian. The tool was trained on over 1.2 million ECG and echocardiogram pairs from more than 230,000 patients. Its job? Figure out when a patient's ECG suggests a deeper look is needed, specifically, an echocardiogram, the ultrasound that gives a detailed view of heart structure.

"EchoNext basically uses the cheaper test to figure out who needs the more expensive one," explained Dr. Pierre Elias, who led the study.

And the results? Stunning.

EchoNext outperformed human cardiologists

In tests, EchoNext correctly flagged 77% of structural heart disease cases from ECGs. Cardiologists? Just 64%. Even more impressive, when tested on nearly 85,000 people, EchoNext identified over 7,500 at high risk for undiagnosed SHD. A year later, researchers found that 73% of those who followed up with echocardiograms were indeed diagnosed with SHD, a rate far above average. These groundbreaking results were published in Nature, one of the world's most respected scientific journals. That's not just a better test. That's a potential lifesaver.

Why this matters now more than ever

Millions walk around every day with SHD and have no idea. They skip heart screenings because nothing feels wrong. Even when they do get an ECG, subtle warning signs can slip by unnoticed. EchoNext doesn't miss them. And it doesn't get tired or distracted. This isn't about replacing doctors. Iit's about giving them a powerful new tool to catch what humans alone can't.

What this means for you

You don't need to wait for symptoms to take your heart health seriously. If you've ever had an ECG, or you're getting one soon, AI could now help spot hidden risks your doctor might miss. Tools like EchoNext make it easier to catch heart problems early, even if you feel fine.

This means fewer surprises, fewer missed diagnoses and a better shot at treatment before it's too late. It's not about replacing doctors. It's about giving them, and you, a better shot at catching problems early. Ask your doctor if AI tools are being used to review your heart tests. You deserve every advantage. Right now, EchoNext is being used in research settings, but tools like it are quickly moving toward wider use in hospitals and clinics.

Kurt's key takeaways

AI is no longer the future of medicine. It's happening now. EchoNext proves that machine learning can radically improve how we detect silent killers like SHD. If a simple ECG plus AI could save thousands of lives, what are we waiting for?

Would you trust a machine to catch what your cardiologist might overlook? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

