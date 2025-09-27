Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump admin revokes Colombian president’s visa over alleged ‘reckless and incendiary actions’

The move follows Petro's call for criminal investigation against Trump over Caribbean strikes

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Colombia leader addresses crowd during anti-Israel protest in New York City Video

Colombia leader addresses crowd during anti-Israel protest in New York City

Earlier the week, Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for Trump administration officials to be prosecuted over strikes on boats in the Caribbean that the White House claims were carrying drugs

The Trump administration announced late Friday it is revoking the U.S. visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro over alleged "reckless and incendiary actions" in New York City. 

"Earlier today, Colombian president @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence," read a post on the U.S. State Department's X account. "We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Colombian embassy but did not hear back before publication. 

TRUMP UNLEASHES US MILITARY POWER ON CARTELS. IS A WIDER WAR LOOMING?

colombia president gustavo petro at un general assembly

President of Colombia Gustavo Petro Urrego addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at U.N. headquarters (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

The visa revocation comes on the heels of the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City this week. 

Videos circulating online show the Colombian president addressing a crowd gathered at a demonstration against Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in New York City Friday to address the assembly. 

TRUMP SAYS 'WE'LL SEE WHAT HAPPENS' WHEN ASKED ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF STRIKING VENEZUELA AMID RISING TENSIONS

In a fiery speech earlier this week, Petro called for a criminal investigation against President Donald Trump and other administration officials over deadly strikes on boats in the Caribbean that the White House said were carrying drugs. 

Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Colombian President Gustavo Petro speaks at the International Workers' Day march in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.  (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Petro repudiated the attacks, calling them an "act of tyranny," while also accusing Trump of criminalizing poverty and migration.

"Criminal proceedings must be opened against those officials, who are from the U.S., even if it includes the highest-ranking official who gave the order: President Trump," Petro said of the strikes, adding that boat passengers were not members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang as the Trump administration claimed after the first attack.

VENEZUELAN MILITARY JETS BUZZ US NAVY SHIP IN 'HIGHLY PROVOCATIVE' MOVE, PENTAGON SAYS

If the boats were carrying drugs as alleged by the U.S. government, Petro said, their passengers "were not drug traffickers; they were simply poor young people from Latin America who had no other option."

split image of us president trump and colombia president gustavo petro

This image shows President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro. (Getty)

Petro, a former Marxist guerrilla and Colombia’s first leftist leader, has had a rocky relationship with Trump since the inauguration.

In January, Trump threatened to impose 50% tariffs on all imports from the Latin American country if it did not accept military planes full of deported Colombians as part of Trump’s deportation sweep. Petro threatened to retaliate with counter tariffs but later relented and agreed to lift his ban on the flights. 

In April, Petro claimed that the Trump administration had revoked his travel visa to the U.S. During a cabinet meeting that month, Petro said he could not attend meetings with international organizations in Washington, D.C., because "they took away my visa." 

"I didn’t need to have one, but anyway, I’ve already seen Donald Duck several times, so I’ll go see other things," Petro said. 

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall, Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

