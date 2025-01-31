More illegal migrants busted running massive gun-running operations

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has arrested two illegal migrants who the agency says were running a drugs and narcotics operation in Maryland and Georgia.

Officials say they busted the two migrants on Thursday, just one day after prosecutors in Queens indicted 10 Tren de Aragua gang members and their associates for similar operations in New York City.

HSI Baltimore posted an image to X of one of the migrants -- with a chain wrapped around his waist -- being led into a law enforcement vehicle by two HSI agents.

The agency also posted images of the arsenal of guns and ammunition they seized as part of their operation. They said they seized more than 30 weapons.

HSI Baltimore said the operation to apprehend the duo was part of a joint operation with HSI Atlanta. ATF's Baltimore field division, the Baltimore Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also coordinated with the agencies in their take-down.

The two illegal immigrants were not named. Fox News Digital has reached out to HSI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for more details on the migrants and the scope of their operations.

In New York City on Wednesday, police said that eight illegal immigrants were now in custody charged with running an extensive arms and drugs-running operation spanning at least six states.

Prosecutors said they had plans to expand on an international level to Colombia.

Authorities seized a cache of 34 illegal guns, including AR-15 assault rifles and a Glock 9mm with a trigger modification making it an automatic, tied to the suspects, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Katz said the TDA gang members were also peddling deadly drugs including pink cocaine, a designer street drug that includes a mixture of ketamine, MDMA and ecstasy.

All ten are migrants – including two women – are from Venezuela and entered the country illegally via the southern border, police said.

This subset of the gang was spearheaded by two Venezuelan nationals who came to New York City two years ago and established a gun-running crew that was also comprised of other foreign nationals.

During the New York City incident, police said that one of the TdA members broke an officer’s arm. The migrant will face charges for that incident, police said.

Immigration officials have been aggressively pursuing deporting violent illegal migrants since President Donald Trump took office last week.