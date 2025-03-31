Trump admin breaking modern presidential staffing records, hiring 'thousands of America-First warriors'

The Trump administration is breaking all modern presidential staffing records since taking office in January, bringing in "thousands of America-First warriors" to fight for President Donald Trump’s agenda, the head of presidential personnel told Fox News Digital.

"My Administration is breaking all modern Presidential Staffing Records since taking Office on January 20th," Trump posted Friday on his Truth Social. "The Presidential Personnel Office has made over 2,200 offers, all accepted, to exceptionally qualified Candidates, who are helping us MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

TRUMP ORDERS CABINET SECRETARIES TO WORK WITH DOGE ON STAFFING, USE A 'SCALPEL' ON PERSONNEL DECISIONS

Trump added, "We have sent more Nominations to the Senate than anyone ever before, and will continue to hire America First Patriots as we work together to unleash our Nation’s, Golden Age!"

The Trump administration has sent more nominations to the Senate by Trump’s 65th day in office, 277 and counting, than the previous record-holder, former President Barack Obama, sent by his 150th day in office, Sergio Gor, the director of the Presidential Personnel Office, told Fox News Digital.

Trump officials have made more than 2,300 offers to "exceptionally qualified and aligned candidates across the Trump administration," Gor said.

Gor also said 1,800 appointees are already at work — and almost every agency is more than half-filled, with many over two-thirds full.

"Every day we are focused on finding thousands of America-First warriors to join this administration and fight for the agenda President Trump ran and won on," Gor told Fox News Digital. "We have made incredible, record-breaking progress by not only hiring the right people, but also keeping the Washington Swamp out of this administration."



Gor added, "With President Trump’s historic leadership, this is the team that will usher in the new Golden Age of America."

Trump’s Cabinet was confirmed in record time, with officials noting that none of his Cabinet-level nominees failed in committee or on the Senate floor for confirmation.

MUSK TELLS CABINET THAT DOGE EMAIL WAS 'PULSE CHECK' FOR WORKERS, WARNS US WILL 'GO BANKRUPT' WITHOUT ACTION

On day 67 of the Trump administration, 41 total Trump nominees have been confirmed, including 21 of the 22 Cabinet level positions and 20 sub-Cabinet positions. By comparison, on the 67th day of the Biden administration, 13 Cabinet-level nominees had been confirmed.

By Friday, March 28, a total of 238 Trump administration nominations had been sent to the Senate. By March 28, 2021, 150 Biden nominees had been sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Officials say that they have not only maximized the speed of their personnel selection process, but are also recruiting "the most talented bench of nominees in Republican presidential history."

The record-breaking hiring comes while the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, is also shrinking the size of the federal workforce, to slash government spending and eliminate bureaucrats working against the Trump agenda.

Earlier in March, the president directed his Cabinet secretaries to work with DOGE and to use a "scalpel" when deciding which workers will remain in their jobs.

ELON MUSK, DOGE TEAM OFFER UNPRECEDENTED PEEK BEHIND THE CURTAIN OF TRUMP'S COST-CUTTING DEPARTMENT

"As the Secretaries learn about, and understand, the people working for the various Departments, they can be very precise as to who will remain, and who will go. We say the 'scalpel' rather than the ‘hatchet,'" Trump posted on Truth Social in early March.

However, the Trump administration is touting the "incredible America First slate of candidates" that have been confirmed to their posts, pointing specifically to FBI Director Kash Patel, who officials say is a "fierce advocate for American law enforcement and a critic of Washington corruption," border czar Tom Homan, whom officials call "the most respected immigration law enforcement official in modern history" and National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, whom officials call a "widely respected physician and healthcare reformer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just as important as hiring the right people is keeping the wrong people out of this administration," a personnel official told Fox News Digital. "With the mandate President Trump has given this Presidential Personnel Office we are only hiring aligned and capable supporters of the president and his agenda in these critical roles."