Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Trump orders Cabinet secretaries to work with DOGE on staffing, use a 'scalpel' on personnel decisions

Trump said his administration will use a 'scalpel' rather than a 'hatchet' on personnel decisions

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
House Democrats release 'choose your fighter' videos in attempt to reach young voters Video

House Democrats release 'choose your fighter' videos in attempt to reach young voters

'Outnumbered' panelists mock House Democrats for their 'cringey' video game-style skits attempting to appeal to young voters.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he's ordered all of his Cabinet secretaries to work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and to use a "scalpel" when deciding which workers will remain in their jobs. 

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the Elon Musk-led group has "been an incredible success."

"And now that we have my Cabinet in place, I have instructed the Secretaries and Leadership to work with DOGE on Cost Cutting measures and Staffing," he wrote. "As the Secretaries learn about, and understand, the people working for the various Departments, they can be very precise as to who will remain, and who will go. We say the 'scalpel' rather than the ‘hatchet.’"

DOD TELLS CIVILIAN WORKFORCE TO IGNORE ELON MUSK'S REQUEST TO REPORT PRODUCTIVITY

elon musk doge

Elon Musk is celebrating a new poll that found most voters agree there should be a government agency dedicated to efficiency and that DOGE is helping to make major spending cuts. (Getty Images)

Trump and Musk met with most of the secretaries, with Trump calling the gathering very "positive."

"It’s very important that we cut levels down to where they should be, but it’s also important to keep the best and most productive people," he said. "We’re going to have these meetings every two weeks until that aspect of this very necessary job is done."

DOGE, as well as Musk, has come under heavy scrutiny from Democrats over its cost-cutting measures and attempts to gain access to sensitive data. 

On Wednesday, Musk met with a small group of House Republicans to discuss avenues for cost savings in a quest to find as much as $1 trillion in government waste, people familiar with the discussion told Fox News Digital.

MUSK TELLS CABINET THAT DOGE EMAIL WAS 'PULSE CHECK' FOR WORKERS, WARNS US WILL 'GO BANKRUPT' WITHOUT ACTION

trump-musk-money

Under President Donald Trump, the Elon Musk-led DOGE has slashed billions in what it deems wasteful government spending. (Reuters/iStock/Getty)

"The executive DOGE team is confident, they think they can get $1 trillion," one lawmaker familiar with the meeting told Fox News Digital. "Now, we'll see, right? And the thing is, he acknowledged that we're going to make mistakes, but we're going to correct them very quickly."

Democrats have accused Trump of giving Musk too much power as he focuses on Trump's promise to make the federal government more efficient. 

The GOP has to go after the waste that Elon has rightfully identified, says Charlie Kirk Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Protests will not deter President Trump and Elon Musk from delivering on the promise to establish DOGE and make our federal government more efficient and more accountable to the hardworking American taxpayers across the country," Harrison Fields, special assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary, told Fox News Digital in a statement on Wednesday. 

Fox News Digital's Aubrie Spady and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics