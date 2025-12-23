Trump admin conducts another deadly attack on 'low-profile vessel' perpetrating 'narco-trafficking operations'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Donald Trump's administration continues its controversial policy of conducting deadly attacks against vessels it alleges are involved in drug trafficking, U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced another strike on Monday.

"On Dec. 22, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a low-profile vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters," a post on X states.

There was one "narco-terrorist" confirmed to have been killed in the attack, according to SOUTHCOM.

"Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. One male narco-terrorist was confirmed killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," the post, which features footage of the attack, reads.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted U.S. Southern Command's post on his personal X account.

Trump has indicated that the U.S. will start conducting strikes on land.

"And soon we'll be starting the same program on land. The land is much easier," Trump said on Monday, claiming that each of the "boats that we knocked out saved 25,000 lives."